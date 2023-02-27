Following the official opening of the 2023 autumn and winter series, Supreme this week brought the latest Air Bakin joint basketball shoe series with Nike. The cooperation between the two parties is based on the unpopular retro basketball shoe Air Bakin, which was born in 1997, and brings two different joint color schemes, one of which uses the color combination of Black/Multicolor to create an eye-catching neon gradient appearance. The upper vamp makes its visual effect more prominent; the other pair is based on simple and durable pure white, supplemented by mesh uppers and knurled leather, highlighting the upper layer through the collision of different materials. As for the details, in addition to the word Supreme on the heel pull ring, both pairs of shoes are embroidered with the word “NYC” on the heel, and are equipped with red and yellow shoelaces for users to replace.

It is reported that the new Supreme x Nike Air Bakin joint series will land on the Supreme North American and European stores and official website on March 2nd, US Eastern Time, and then it will be put on sale in Japan on March 4th. Interested friends should not miss it.