Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High’s latest joint shoes have been exposed for the first time. This time, we will bring readers the first photo album on their feet.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “Rammellzee” aims to pay tribute to the legendary New York artist Rammellzee. In this exposure photo, you can see the red insole with Supreme and Nike SB Logo, taupe as suede overlay and Swoosh. Color rendering, Rammellzee’s paintings shine on the canvas upper, and there are gold “SUPREME” three-dimensional words on the shoelace buckle, and a joint commemorative tag is attached, and finally finished with a midsole and a full rubber outsole.

The latest news indicates that this shoe will be officially released in July, with a suggested price of $140. Readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.