Supreme x Swarovski x Vans Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Officially Released

Supreme x Swarovski x Vans Fall/Winter 2022 Collection Officially Released

Following the official release of the Supreme x Vans x Nate Lowman tripartite Skate Grosso Mid series in July, Supreme once again launched a new joint series with Vans and Swarovski. The two parties used the Old Skool classic shoe model as the blueprint, and launched a total of four colors of black, red, rice dumplings and purple. The shoe features a premium suede and canvas upper covering the upper with a classic Vans checkerboard pattern on the sides, Swarovski-designed crystals inlaid on the checkerboard, and the word Supreme on the heel to indicate collaboration.

Supreme x Swarovski x Vans 2022 autumn and winter series will be on sale in Supreme stores and official website in the United States and Europe on October 20, while Japan will wait until November 19. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

