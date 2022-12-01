In addition to its collaboration with denim brand True Religion, Supreme also officially ushered in the debut of its third feature-length skateboarding film “Play Dead” this week. Shot by William Strobeck, the 53-minute film features familiar skate legends and Team Supreme skaters including Tyshawn Jones, Kader Sylla, Ben Kadow, Troy Gipson, Sully Cormier, Seven Strong, Kris Brown , Nik Stain, Auguste Bouznad, Caleb Barnett, Aidan Mackey, Rowan Zorilla, Vincent Touzery, Sean Pablo, Sage Elsesser, Beatrice Domond and Mark Gonzales, and documented their precious footage as they galloped the streets of New York and demonstrated their various skills.

In order to cooperate with the film’s press conference, Supreme also launched an additional photobook, showing the most representative still photos in the video, and there is also a commemorative T-Shirt with red “Play Dead” on the front. On the back is the Box Logo and the name of the director and each skater. It is reported that the commemorative T-Shirt and photobook will be released on the official website of the brand at 11 am on December 1st, US Eastern Time and 11 am on December 3rd, Japan Central Time, while the skateboarding video will be released on the morning of December 1st, US Eastern Time. Official screening at 11 o’clock on Supreme’s official YouTube channel.