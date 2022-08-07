Original title: Supriya Lele 2022 spring and summer series, soft and simple solid color self-cultivation, hollow and exposed waist highlights

These Supriya Lele clothes are mainly in solid colors. Among the solid colors, they bring some simple and generous colors, as well as some body curves modified by self-cultivation silhouettes, which are a little more feminine;

Among them, there are also some hollow designs and the appearance of exposed waist highlights, which add richer fashion features to solid-color clothing, as well as the three-dimensional effect of some pleated elements and the contrasting impact of colors;

The colors are mainly dark colors. On these large-area dark colors, the colors bring a more stable and generous temperament. These colors are more simple and generous with solid colors;

There are also contrasts between different fabrics on the clothing. These different materials such as thin tulle fabrics and smooth leather are integrated to add a more distinct difference in texture and texture to the outfit. came some different senses of difference;

The dark colors are contrasted with some bright emerald green colors. The difference between the colors adds more contrast color impact to the clothing. The contrast color impact of these colors is combined with some simple solid colors to feel more simplicity. temperament;

The clothing uses light and thin fabrics to add more lightness and transparency, and the appearance of self-cultivation silhouettes makes the curves more feminine;

Dark tops also have off-shoulders, irregular ruffles, hollows and other designs, adding richer design features to clothing; The contrast between blue and some orange-yellow colors, in the color collision impact, feel the visual stimulation brought by different colors, the icy atmosphere of the blue color and the warm energy of orange form a stronger contrast. Brings the warm and cold impact of different temperament atmosphere; See also Teatro Regio, Coppola joins the Steering Board In the blue part of the upper body, there are also some hanging neck elements, hollow features, three-dimensional sense of pleated elements, etc., which add more distinct design highlights to solid-color clothing; The color contrast is formed between the black upper body and the green lower half. In the color impact and contrast, a more vivid color impact is added to the outfit, and the visual experience is more vivid and clear; These dark colors of black and some green colors are mainly made of light and thin fabrics on the clothing, showing the lightness and transparency of the fabrics. There are also some hollow designs, light feather tassels, etc., which increase the appearance of solid color clothing. more character and lightness; The black slim dress adds a lot of stability and generosity to the dark black color, and the color is in the dark color, adding a more stable and powerful sense; The smooth leather fabric shows a richer luster. These luster add some toughness and handsomeness to the solid-colored clothing, as well as the softness of some slim silhouettes. The clothing is combined with a hollow design and a three-dimensional sense of a large number of pleated elements. , adding some design features to the solid color skirt; The black color is used as the main color on the clothing. The appearance of these black colors shows the luster of the fabric in a stable and generous manner, adding some luxury fashion to the outfit; There are also some irregular hem, waist belt, asymmetric shoulder design, etc., which bring a richer sense of design to dark clothing; See also Embarrassing! The Mavericks made 20 of 44 three-pointers today, 19 of 34 except Doncic – yqqlm The combination of bright orange-red colors and steady black trousers adds a more intense and distinct visual impact in the contrast of color and fabric texture; Among them, in the bright top position, some smooth leather fabrics are combined in the solid color, showing a richer luster. The decoration with hollows and a large number of three-dimensional fold elements adds more highlights to the outfit and reduces some solid colors. monotonous and boring; On green skirts, the bright green colors bring a lot of vigor and vitality. The light fabrics add some vagueness and lightness to the clothing, and the appearance of slim silhouettes adds some visual impact; The appearance of distinctive collars, irregular shapes, slim silhouettes and hollowed-out designs have added more design features to the outfit, making the vibrant green more fashionable and trendy; The orange color brings a bit of dark color atmosphere, so that the color is warm and bright, adding some elegant sense of stability; Dark-colored orange appears in smooth leather fabric, which adds more luster to the fabric. In the luster, there are some tough lines. The style of the suit is an asymmetrical top, which adds more visual impact. ; A large number of dark colors are used as the main colors of clothing. These dark colors bring more stability and generosity. The appearance of some light and thin fabrics on the clothing adds more lightness and transparency, bringing Some texture contrasts; The top is in the dark color of the dark color system. The contrast between different colors adds patterns to the color contrast. The patterns of different colors and styles add some vitality and neatness to the clothing; See also The Nutcracker of the Milan Ballet staged at the Alfieri Theater in Asti In the Supriya Lele Spring/Summer 2022 collection, these garments were more minimalistic in solid colors, and the display of these fabrics, such as these light tulle and smooth leather, brought more impact and difference in texture, and The appearance of asymmetrical design sense and the three-dimensional sense of hollow and pleated elements adds some features and fashion to the outfit; Well, here we are, this topic is coming to an end.Return to Sohu, see more

