Surfer alligator relaxes in the waves of an Alabama beach

There are a lot of alligators in Alabama. But how many of them enjoy a day at the beach?

Recently, one of these reptiles was seen enjoying the waves on Dauphin Island, swaying peacefully while nearby bathers sunbathed or cooled off in the water.

Matt Harvill, a 27-year-old Mobile resident, encountered the alligator on May 7 while he was on the beach taking photos to announce his girlfriend’s pregnancy.

He said the alligator seemed to be basking in the sun and calmly breaking the waves, which attracted several beachgoers who wanted to see the spectacle up close… but not that close.

“He didn’t hiss, attack or open his mouth,” Harvill said. “It seemed like she was seeing what was happening.”

Harvill took photos and videos of the alligator to show family and friends. And his Facebook post was shared 3,000 times.

“Things you never think you’ll see,” he wrote in the post. “First time I’ve seen an alligator on Dauphin Island. Heading west end everyone be very careful.”

Alligators live throughout Alabama, in saltwater creeks and estuaries, said Marianne Gauldin, coordinator for the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“It is not unusual to see them in the Gulf of Mexico, since they can tolerate different levels of salinity,” he stated in an email. “They are aquatic and cover long distances while searching for prey.”

Harvill said he has seen jellyfish or a large dorsal fin in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, but never an alligator.

“After this I don’t want to put one foot in the water,” he said.

