Enjoying delicious plant-based Surinamese soul food in a homely setting: you have to be there for that The Old Soul are in De Pijp. This restaurant has been around for about two years now, and reservations keep pouring in. We understand that all too well, because we have rarely dined at such a sympathetic restaurant.

The Old Soul: diverse and festive dishes

At The Old Soul, the emphasis is on Afro-Surinamese (Creole) cuisine. The meaning of soul food is ‘love in different flavors’. All dishes are prepared with love and passion by owner Diana Gambier and her team. The dishes all have their own story and the recipes have been passed down from generation to generation. The Old Soul says: “Patience, energy, resilience and ingenuity in a pan, prepared with heart and soul. Some crops were grown by the natives, other recipes were brought to Suriname by the enslaved and immigrants. Needless to say, Suriname is rich in a diversity of festive dishes.”

The choice to start a completely vegan restaurant is not obvious: meat plays a central role in Surinamese cuisine. The Old Soul has therefore taken a new path with their vegan concept, and proves that authentic Surinamese dishes also come into their own in this way.

The menu includes the pom patty sranan bowl and a delicious roti roll

During our visit to the restaurant, we tasted many goodies from the menu, starting with deliciously spicy pumpkin soup and tasty tempeh satay. Then my table mate chooses the pom patty sranan bowl, which turns out to be a well-filled bowl filled with rice, vegan pork chop, okra, mushrooms, cassava and more. All components of this bowl are deliciously seasoned and full of flavour. I myself go for the roti roll filled with eggplant, pumpkin, masala potato, and chickpeas. We can only say that both dishes are incredibly festive. Not bad either: you can order all kinds of homemade juices, such as spicy ginger lemonade and homemade hibiscus ice tea.

We have already recommended several people around us to visit The Old Soul. Says enough, right? We would say: visit this fine restaurant in Amsterdam, and enjoy Surinamese vegan dishes and fun. You can join us from Wednesday to Sunday, and different dishes are served every day.

The Old Soul | Hobbemakade 71 | Amsterdam

