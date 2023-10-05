Surpassing Expectations: 2023 National Day Movies Smash 2 Billion Box Office Milestone

2023 National Day movies are popular and the cumulative box office exceeds 2 billion

Data from Beacon Professional Edition shows that as of October 4, the total box office (including pre-sales) of new films in the 2023 National Day period (September 29-October 6) has exceeded 2 billion! This is a significant milestone for the film industry, highlighting the popularity and success of the movies released during this time.

“Sturdy as a Rock”, “Exes 4: Married Young” and “Volunteers: Heroes Attack” are the top three films that have contributed to this impressive box office record. These movies have captivated audiences with their engaging storylines, talented cast, and high production quality.

The success of these films is not surprising considering the anticipation and excitement around the National Day period in China. During this time, people have more free time to go to the theaters and enjoy the latest releases. It is also a cultural tradition for families and friends to gather and watch movies together during the National Day holiday.

The impressive box office record is also reflective of the growing popularity of the film industry in China. With an increasing number of cinemas and a growing middle class with higher disposable income, more people have the opportunity to experience the magic of cinema.

The record-breaking box office also signifies the resilience of the film industry, which has faced challenges in recent years, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, the National Day movies have proven to be a source of entertainment, escapism, and joy for audiences.

The success of the 2023 National Day movies is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the filmmakers, actors, and production teams involved. Their dedication to their craft and their ability to create compelling stories have resonated with audiences and contributed to the overall success of the films.

As the box office continues to climb and more movies are released, it will be interesting to see if the record set by the 2023 National Day movies can be surpassed. Regardless, this achievement is a cause for celebration and a positive sign for the future of the Chinese film industry.

