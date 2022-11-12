MILAN – Hummer still amazes. After launching the EV super electric pick-up on the market, GMC in collaboration with Recon Power Bikes, the US brand presented an all-wheel drive electric bicycle, the GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive e-Bike.
Above all, the umpteenth partnership between a car manufacturer and a bicycle manufacturer confirms how much the major automotive brands are attentive to the evolution of the e-bike market and do not want to miss the opportunity to be present, with models at step with the evolution of this medium.
An e-bike for a few
The frame of the GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive e-Bike hardtail is equipped with thick tires, the four-wheel drive is combined with a pair of Bafang hub motors, which generate 2.4 W of power during acceleration, thanks to the individual 750 W powertrains, each from a peak of 1,200 W. Currently the maximum speed of the vehicle reaches 45 km / h and the manufacturer is already thinking about the version for the European market, where the maximum speed standard is set at 25 km / h.The e-bike is powered by a 1 kWh battery and is removable.
A Hummer for RV? Now you can …
by Ilaria Salzano
Among the characteristics of the electric bike, the three driving modes stand out, which the cyclist can try depending on the terrain and skill and are: Traction that activates the front engine, Cruise activates the rear engine and the third the Adreline that turns on both. the thrusters. The bicycle safety system consists of two four-piston hydraulic disc brakes.
The last madness of the sheikh: a Hummer 14 meters long
by Ilaria Salzano
Info and costs
GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive e-Bike will be available at dealerships early next month, in time for Christmas gifts and, online. The price of the e-bike is 4,100 euros.