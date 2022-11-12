MILAN – Hummer still amazes. After launching the EV super electric pick-up on the market, GMC in collaboration with Recon Power Bikes, the US brand presented an all-wheel drive electric bicycle, the GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive e-Bike.

Above all, the umpteenth partnership between a car manufacturer and a bicycle manufacturer confirms how much the major automotive brands are attentive to the evolution of the e-bike market and do not want to miss the opportunity to be present, with models at step with the evolution of this medium.





An e-bike for a few

The frame of the GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive e-Bike hardtail is equipped with thick tires, the four-wheel drive is combined with a pair of Bafang hub motors, which generate 2.4 W of power during acceleration, thanks to the individual 750 W powertrains, each from a peak of 1,200 W. Currently the maximum speed of the vehicle reaches 45 km / h and the manufacturer is already thinking about the version for the European market, where the maximum speed standard is set at 25 km / h.The e-bike is powered by a 1 kWh battery and is removable.

Among the characteristics of the electric bike, the three driving modes stand out, which the cyclist can try depending on the terrain and skill and are: Traction that activates the front engine, Cruise activates the rear engine and the third the Adreline that turns on both. the thrusters. The bicycle safety system consists of two four-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

Info and costs

GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive e-Bike will be available at dealerships early next month, in time for Christmas gifts and, online. The price of the e-bike is 4,100 euros.