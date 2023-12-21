Surprise in the Legislature: Llaryora introduced a discount to the state to finance the Retirement Fund and Apross

An agenda had been presented, but within a few minutes it was “updated.” At the end, a project sent by the Executive Branch appeared. Martín Llaryora wants to increase the rates of pension contributions of all provincial public employees and also provide more funds to the state social work, Apross. All with cuts in workers’ salaries.

It was a surprise in the ruling party, but it left the opponents speechless. The first reaction of the JXC, Encuentro Vecinal and the Left bloc was not to provide a quorum, since 36 seated legislators are needed and Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba only has 33. Finally, thanks to the support of legislators Federico Alesandri (I believe in Córdoba), Karina Bruno and AgustÍn Spacessi (both monoblocks), the session began.

“About to enter the premises to discuss the Security law, they send us this horrible projecto”, expressed the president of the Civic Front block Walter Nostrala. “This is no longer the notary office that it was,” he added.

The official voice was taken by Facundo Torres Limia indicating that the idea is to “create a fund that comes from the increase in salaries for state employees to address the deficit.” In line with the official statements, Spacessi considered that “the cash should return to the hands of the employees and they should solve it, not others should do it. We do not vote based on who presents the laws, we already voted a lot against Llaryora “.

The ruling party, which also wants to approve a discount on legislators’ allowances, let it be known through various means that the opponents did not want to reduce their allowances.

The bill has already generated the first reaction from public personnel and they are advancing conflict measures for the coming weeks.

The known text provides for two cuts to salaries and benefits. To be precise and correct, in the increases, not in the entire salary. On the one hand, an increase “of up to four percentage points on the percentages in force as of November 2023 for each sector of the pension system” to improve the numbers of the Retirement Fund.

That is, new resources to “contribute and moderate the monthly effort made by the Provincial Treasury.”ergo all its inhabitants, so that provincial retirements, pensions and retirements can be paid in a timely manner.

The government must face a year with fewer national resources and update the salary guideline by detaching it from monthly inflation. To do this, seek to squeeze the options. The first step was already taken by the Ministry of Labor to end the joint venture and seek to reopen it, in other terms.

That’s one side, but it doesn’t all end there. On the other hand, the introduced rule also brings modifications to the Law that regulates the Provincial Health Insurance Administration (Apross).

The project says that it is due to “the economic and financial situation prevailing in the country, added to the different monetary measures ordered by the National State that have generated a notable increase in the exchange rate of the US dollar, the currency in which valued a large number of medical supplies, laboratory supplies, prostheses and medicinal drugs on the market.”

Everything has generated “the consequent increase in the real costs that Apross must face to cover the timely and proper provision of the same to its members.”

The increase in rates impacts the salaries of all contributors to the provincial Fund, from administrative staff and magistrates and employees of the Judicial Branch, to police officers, health personnel, teachers, employees of Epec, and the Bank of Córdoba. and the municipal ones of the city of Córdoba and the interior.

In relation to the changes in the contributions to support the Apross, in one of the articles, the 4th, the project speaks of “establishing a regular solidarity contribution to be a beneficiary in the category contemplated in section h) of article 7 of Law No. 9277″. This article (“h”) refers to “direct ascendants in the first degree, without their own resources and in charge of the Direct Mandatory Affiliate and provided that they do not have any other social or pension benefit.”

It will be a draw in this Wednesday’s session and the ruling party is confident that they have the necessary votes. Although until 6 p.m. they did not achieve a quorum to start the session.

