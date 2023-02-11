It improves the quality of cars in general but not the infotainment. This is what emerges from the latest edition of the JD Power Vehicle Dependability study on cars registered in 2020, which brings Lexus back to first place and Kia with the leading role among the generalist brands, but also reveals a worrying reality.

Despite a global increase in the quality of cars assessed after three years of service – with the PP100 index, i.e. problems per 100 vehicles, which dropped to 186 against 191 in the previous edition – the JD Power study shows that car manufacturers continue struggling with the reliability of digital technology features, especially voice recognition and the integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. “The industry continues to improve year-over-year in terms of reliability,” said Frank Hanley, senior director of automotive benchmarking at JD Power in an exclusive interview with TheDetroitBureau.com. “But infotainment is still the most problematic area, with some of these problems getting worse.”





Restricting the quality assessment precisely to the infotainment systems, these were among the major defects reported by the owners, with a PP100 index of 49.9, almost double the problems of the next category, the bodywork. Voice recognition systems generated the highest list of complaints, followed by malfunctioning Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“Connectivity issues with CarPlay and Android Auto are likely to become the most problematic area in the years to come, especially as voice recognition systems improve,” Hanley said. JD Power’s study also recorded numerous complaints about Advanced Driver Assistance Technologies (ADAS) which are becoming more common and popular.





This has posed serious problems for Tesla – reports the site TheDetroitBureau.com – in the form of Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems. “Customers use them a lot but they’re having a lot of problems,” Hanley said.

This is reflected in growing concerns about the reliability and safety of Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving technology. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (Nhtsa) is in the midst of an investigation that could lead to the recall of more than 800,000 Tesla cars.

The JD Power study reveals that Tesla electrics have also been criticized by owners for a number of body problems including squeaks and body noises. Of the 14 brands in the luxury category, “Tesla would have come in 11th place,” Hanley said, “if it had been officially evaluated,” which isn’t the case because the automaker doesn’t give access to owner data in a number of states.





Returning to the rankings, Toyota’s 2020 C-HR crossover was rated as the most reliable model on par with the Lexus RX. Lexus was the brand with the best score (PP100 equal to 133) both among the luxury brands and in the general classification.

Second is the Korean Genesis (PP100 equal to 144) and in third place is Kia, the brand with the highest score in the mainstream category. At the other extreme, Land Rover fell behind with a score of 233. Lincoln did only slightly better, at 259, with Audi third last at 252. Had it been rated, Tesla would have had a score of 242 problems per 100 vehicles.

The Compact Car ranking is led by the Kia Forte and another model of the South Korean brand, the Optima, was victorious in the Midsized Car category. BMW 4 Series took first place in the Compact Premium Car category and the Mini Cooper in the Compact Sporty Car category.

Kia’s success was completed by Sportage’s first place in the Compact SUV ranking, while Lexus NX won in Compact Premium SUVs and Lexus RX in Midsized Premium SUVs. The aforementioned Toyota C-HR took the top step of the podium among the Small SUVs with Toyota also first among the Upper Midsize SUVs.

Finally, BMW X2 winner among the Small SUVs and BMW X5 among the Upper Midsize Premium SUVs. Two first places for the US industry between Large SUVs (Chevrolet Tahoe) and Midsize SUVs (Chevolet Blazer). Several manufacturers have managed to make significant progress. Nissan jumped to eighth place among 31 brands included in the 2023 VDS ranking after finishing 20th last year. Stellantis’ Ram leapt from a last-ditch 31st to 16th.