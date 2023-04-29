Home » Surprisingly, Joana Sanz did not file for divorce with Daniel Alves
by admin
Player made emotional blackmail with the model and she ended up giving in, did not file the divorce process at his request

I knew this story was very poorly explained for a long time. Can you believe that Joana Sanz has not filed for divorce in court at the request of Daniel Alves? That’s right, journalist Mayka Navarro said that the influencer has not yet started the process.

For those who don’t know, Daniel is arrested in Spain accused of sexually assaulting (raping) a young woman in a nightclub.

The most recent version of the story he asked her not to annul the marriage with him and the inmates still said that he was very depressed inside the prison. The bad tongues tell that he has been making payments to maintain the marriage and obtain provisional release.

