“Surrounding sweetness, embracing love” starts a two-way journey of youth and art Fly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Yuan Wei) On February 10, the 2023 “Sweet Love + Tongxin” Cultural Week was launched at the Mizhangtang Art Living Space located at No. 1 Tongxin Road. The 14 member units of the Luxun Park Art and Culture Community once again jointly launched more than ten art and culture activities, gathering young hearts for a spring date in Hongkou.

“Ink and wash are like musical notes, with infinite charm but inseparable. Not only the brain, eyes, and hands can be synthesized skillfully, but also the accumulation of knowledge, artistic thinking, character, and practice. This takes time to accumulate. Painting freehand brushwork is like writing life. Dot painting There is a philosophy of life in it: open-mindedness and tolerance, freedom and moderation, the avenue to simplicity…it can be called a freehand life.” The Qingteng Art Museum opened the solo exhibition “Love in the Water Town” by the freehand master Zhang Fuxing, and unveiled the ink painting at the same time. Season’s prologue. Water towns blend into the warm spring sun in the painting, and there is a romantic temperament in the open-mindedness and tolerance. Transforming the spring scenery of the water town in the south of the Yangtze River into a unique face, which is faintly visible in the haze, just like the beauty of love. Faced with 39 freehand ink works, the poetry and sorrow of freehand brushwork make people feel like string music. The melody covers the mountains and seas, and reaches the soul like a gentle breeze and rain nourishing the pastoral vegetation.

The art exhibition “Looking at the Sea as Home” launched by D52 Art Space is a love letter written by a Dutch artist “Two Meters Danny” who has lived and created in Shanghai for ten years to Shanghai with color, light and shadow. The painting is like a person, the word “mi” is more “a little” than the word “shu”, “there is a little more art in the technology, and a little more technology in the art”, “Two Meter Danny” said: “The beauty of Shanghai is diverse and needs Take time to experience slowly, in every ordinary little detail, there is an extraordinary shining point of Shanghai. So I regard Shanghai as my home. Because home is the origin of all good things, and it is also the destination of all good things.” In addition, the Lu Xun Memorial Hall organized an intangible cultural heritage fragrance experience, and the woodcut workshop launched activities such as love paper-cutting interaction.

This February, what can you encounter from Tianai Road to Tongxin Road? It is a little freshness, a little luck, and the spring breeze and passionate youth. There are sweet and long-lasting customizations: Mizhangtang has created a 99-meter rose path at No. 1 Tongxin Road by using an environmentally-friendly way of combining high technology and art, symbolizing the long-lasting love. There is a mood of light singing and singing: when the dusk gradually rises, the spring reception held by Mizhangtang invites the Wuyin Band to perform antique world music live, and the Wuhua Cafe provides early spring special mulled wine and limited-time rose specials. In the cold early spring, hold a slightly drunk party, accompanied by the long spring scenery, and immerse yourself in the romantic atmosphere of this night of roses. With you and me, a meeting of sweet love and one heart: at the Ouyi station, an ancient style of love and blessings is set off. Here, through the poems and sentences that are connected with each other, you can meet people who resonate at the same frequency, and drink coffee with concentric rose wine. There are beautiful scenery on a good day, and the sharing of enjoyable things: Professor Liang Yongan, a professor of Fudan University, guides the “New Road to Love for Young People” in the Zhu Qizhan Art Museum, and shares the “Love Lessons” that have been deepened. Duolun Museum of Modern Art invites everyone to read aloud with the artist and poet Cao Zaifei where love should appear, walk in Duolun together, and sing love together. 1927 Lu Xun and Neishan Memorial Bookstore carefully prepared the love bookshelf of “Books from Two Places, a Lifetime Love” to recall the deep love between Lu Xun and Xu Guangping.

As the first comprehensive arts and culture alliance in Shanghai, the Luxun Park Art and Culture Community adheres to the tenet of “everything is beautiful, beauty is beautiful, and beauty is shared”, and once again tries the brand-new practice of social aesthetic education + urban micro-tourism. The “Route of Love” micro-tour designed and launched by the community this time, through a series of activities themed on marriage and love, uses exhibitions to connect art and cultural community venues, attracting young people to study in Hongkou, stroll through art and literature, and taste the “beauty of art”. In the future, the Hongkou Culture and Tourism Bureau will continue to launch “12 aesthetic education courses”. It plans to carry out a public aesthetic education class every month, which will be undertaken by different art and cultural spaces. Enrich the artistic and cultural life of citizens on weekends.