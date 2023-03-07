Original title: Surveillance video leaked from a plastic surgery hospital in Seoul

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Surveillance video of a plastic surgery hospital in Seoul, South Korea was leaked, pictures of many popular singers and actors seeing a doctor were circulated on the Internet, South Korean police have launched an investigation into this.

According to the South Korean police, the surveillance videos of several popular entertainers in the plastic surgery hospital have recently been circulated on the Internet. The hospital has confirmed that these videos were taken by the IP surveillance installed in the consulting room. The police received a report from the hospital and are investigating the initial release of these videos. By.

The cyber crime investigation team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency stated that it will consider various possibilities such as hacker attacks and investigate the way the surveillance video leaked.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: