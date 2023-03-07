Home Entertainment Surveillance video leaked from a Seoul plastic surgery hospital
Entertainment

Surveillance video leaked from a Seoul plastic surgery hospital

by admin
Surveillance video leaked from a Seoul plastic surgery hospital
2023-03-07 09:55

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original title: Surveillance video leaked from a plastic surgery hospital in Seoul

Sohu Korea Entertainment News Surveillance video of a plastic surgery hospital in Seoul, South Korea was leaked, pictures of many popular singers and actors seeing a doctor were circulated on the Internet, South Korean police have launched an investigation into this.

According to the South Korean police, the surveillance videos of several popular entertainers in the plastic surgery hospital have recently been circulated on the Internet. The hospital has confirmed that these videos were taken by the IP surveillance installed in the consulting room. The police received a report from the hospital and are investigating the initial release of these videos. By.

The cyber crime investigation team of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency stated that it will consider various possibilities such as hacker attacks and investigate the way the surveillance video leaked.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  "Kingsman" director Matthew Vaughn's new spy movie "Argylle" exclusively on Apple TV+

You may also like

What to do with insecurity in Roca?

“Raw Power”, fifty years of raw power

Create a sample of popular aesthetic education with...

Ramadan 1444

Rosatti said that he did not think of...

Li Guangjie’s “Oh, Good Body” ends with Sui...

Eduardo Domínguez is the new technical director of...

American team Anna’s new film trailer released Ana...

Ephemeris of March 7: Women’s South American Soccer...

Crime of Máximo Jerez: there were three detainees...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy