Survey: climate crisis and sustainability in the music business – how does Anna Koch think about it? – mica

ANNA KOCH is currently on a world tour with her project “Connecting the Dots”.. Sustainable touring poses great challenges for most musicians. What the clarinetist and bass clarinetist, who also has her family with her, has described to us in this series.

ANNA KOCH is part of the program “NASOM, the New Austrian Sound Of Music 2023/24”. It is also one of the “Focus Acts 2023”. As part of the tour support program, which is advertised by Austrian Music Export and the BMKÖS, musicians were also offered a sustainability bonus for concepts to reduce resource consumption for the first time this year.

What measures do you personally take to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable in your work as a music creator?

Anna Koch: In both my private and professional life, I keep thinking about how I can change my lifestyle to reduce my ecological footprint. For example, I don’t own a car, but a climate ticket and enjoy being able to drive it throughout Austria. I would also like to make a clear statement against an excessive consumption and throwaway society. That’s why I’ve been getting my stage outfits exclusively from fashion designer Lisi Lang’s sustainable Viennese label “Lila” for years, whereby a lot is borrowed and some bought. I sew the rest of my clothes myself.

"… I want to make a clear statement against an excessive consumption and throwaway society"

Anna Koch: For my next project “Connecting the Dots” I will travel around the world. That gave me a lot of headaches as to how I can answer for this with a clear conscience. Admittedly, we won’t be able to completely do without air travel, but efficient routing was important to me and that’s why we don’t travel back to Austria between the concerts. Wherever possible, we use more environmentally friendly modes of transport. We will cover the journey from Brazil via Argentina to Chile exclusively with long-distance buses. In the times between the concerts we stay overnight in our own tent and eat with the help of our own camping gear. This enables us to avoid unnecessary packaging waste from ready meals or take-aways.

Where do you find it particularly difficult to change your behavior in relation to your work in the music industry?

Anna Koch: Appearances abroad are always a highlight and would therefore be indispensable for me. It’s difficult when you don’t have time to travel with a slower means of transport. In addition, organizers often only want to pay for a flight ticket because the train would be more expensive. Unfortunately, paying the surcharge yourself is not an option for financial reasons.

How do you think the music industry can play a role in fighting the climate crisis? What steps do you think should be taken?

Anna Koch: I think the music industry could play a big role, using its position to put pressure on politics. In this way, measures such as the Austrian climate ticket, which allows long distances to be traveled cheaply, could be promoted. A comparable ticket for the EU to travel within Europe would be an incredible step. Since the introduction of the climate ticket in Austria, I have personally noticed an increasing use of trains. Just imagine what an image rail travel would get if international bands traveled from concert to concert by train!

"I have in mind to realize a program with contemporary music in which the climate issue is dealt with musically."

Actions that disrupt our daily lives get a lot of media attention. Concerts are also effective in the media: What could concerts and festivals achieve? How do you see your role?

Anna Koch: I recently had a discussion with Katharina Rogenhofer [Mitbegründerin von Fridays for Future] where she specifically raised the point that each of us has a lever he/she can use. As musicians, we can use our own stage and draw attention to socially critical issues, as a musical role model, convey ideas that advocate an environmentally friendly and sustainable life. A creative approach to a difficult topic can bring it closer to many people. I have in mind to realize a program with contemporary music in which the climate issue is dealt with musically.

Have you come across any sustainability initiatives in the music scene? If so, which ones and how did they influence you?

Anna Koch: There are some initiatives in the Austrian music scene. I particularly care about that minciospace around Simon Zöchbauer and Julia Lacherstorfer. A center for artistic development and a place for collective exchange about the “repair of the future” is being created here. Discussion rounds with experts from different departments are held here at regular intervals.

"The biggest challenge in the music scene is certainly how to make traveling in connection with concerts abroad more environmentally friendly."

What challenges do you see in implementing sustainable practices in the music scene? What resources, information or support would you like to have to make more sustainable decisions about your music career?

Anna Koch: The greatest challenge in the music scene is certainly how to make traveling in connection with concerts abroad more environmentally friendly. Initiatives such as the “Focus Acts” grant, which this year for the first time offered a sustainability bonus that benefits bands that have submitted an environmentally friendly touring concept in addition to their application, help enormously.

