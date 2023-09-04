Survey: climate crisis and sustainability in the music business – how does Paul Buschnegg (PAULS JETS) think about it? – mica

For the weekly newspaper FALTER, Paul Buschnegg has already explored the question of why the climate movement doesn’t have its own sound. For us, the singer and guitarist from PAULS JETS deals with the complex topic of “climate crisis and sustainability in the music business“. In an e-mail interview, he explained to us why he generally doesn’t have much faith in the responsibility of the “industry” and prefers rave culture to commercial festivals.

What measures do you personally take to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable in your work as a musician? Where do you find it particularly difficult to change your behavior in relation to your work in the music industry?

Paul Buschnegg: None yet, unfortunately. But we’ve been thinking – as a band – for a long time about whether and how we could tour without a car. That would be quite a change for us. As a solo artist, with a guitar in hand, or as a DJ, for example, that’s nothing new. Many travel around by train. For a rock band, however, a tour without a car is very difficult to imagine – do you then borrow the instruments on site? How are you supposed to produce the same sound every night? Or should one switch to mini instruments? Or use more digital, light amplifiers? Maybe do without stage design? Or even selling merch? Isn’t that pointless in practice? questions upon questions. But we also liked that, the questions – problems that had to be solved. “Form follows function” is a saying in design – and the music would certainly do the same if you changed the form to suit traveling by train. With a changed “how” the “what” of the music would also change. Politics about form, so to speak, and less about content – that’s what interested us more and more anyway. And that’s just to fit everything in one small bag. Well, it’s still just an idea in our heads, let’s see if it can really be realized. Unfortunately, train tickets are not that cheap. On top of that, they are not punctual. But it would be worth a try – let’s see. Working title: Suitcase Jets.

“You shouldn’t have to think twice about whether it’s cheaper by car.”

How do you think the music industry can play a role in fighting the climate crisis? What steps do you think should be taken?

Paul Buschnegg: I’m a musician and don’t really have much to do with the industry behind it. In general, however, I don’t have much faith in the responsibility of “industry” – especially in times when we are observing developments from classic competitive capitalism to monopolies. I just don’t think the role of the industry is one that you can expect anything from. Nevertheless, it plays a really important role, the industry. It determines our view of the world. What we wear, look, hear, eat, drink (read I might take that out). The world in which we live consists largely of industrially formed goods. And how we live, move, adorn ourselves and differentiate ourselves depends so much on these commodities. If there are e-scooters, we use them – and if a veggie burger is cheaper than one with beef, we just order it. And the more people do something, the more do it. In that sense, industry has a crucial role to play in fighting climate change, producing what’s hot and shaping the things we use. Still, it’s hard to ask it to act morally – that’s just not in the nature of capitalism. And we will probably not abolish capitalism any time soon – but controlling it more, making it more social and forcing it into responsibility is something one can dream of. Specifically, meat could be much more expensive, meat substitutes much cheaper – train and public transport prices could also fall. You shouldn’t have to think twice if it’s cheaper by car. However, the task of subsidizing such a control is the responsibility of politicians, and unfortunately, in Austria, politicians have a right-of-centre majority. Either a kind of awakening experience is needed on the part of the conservatives or a form of supranational politics that is not only democratic, i.e. oriented towards the majority, but also towards scientific findings and the advice of experts. The euro area has such supranational governance in the form of monetary policy ECB. It is therefore not unthinkable to create such a powerful institution for binding climate policy – a supra-regional, not directly democratically controlled institution that causes the market or industry to create incentives that lead to more ecological consumer behavior. But what can we do about it? How do you legitimize something like that?

“Not everything has to be explicitly political.”

Actions that disrupt our daily lives get a lot of media attention. Concerts are also effective in the media: What could concerts and festivals achieve? How do you see your role?

Paul Buschnegg: I don’t really see the responsibility in the arts that much. Not everything has to be explicitly political. Sometimes the task of art is not only the explicit call for protest and uncertainty, but also the embracing gesture that builds bridges and makes it clear that we are all similar in some way. Music, concerts, festivals do not have one task, but so many, and responsibility is one of them. But it doesn’t always have to come first. I see independent journalism, for example, as more of a responsibility, or the education system, the schools, etc., I think they should be strengthened a lot. I think loud protests are great and I support them. But I don’t think that every band, every festival has to do that. Sometimes you can understand attitude by looking at the form – that’s where I believe in subversion.

“I wish for a huge party, a week of emergency.”

Paul Buschnegg: I think what is needed more is unannounced parties like this, raves that are really disruptive. I wish for a huge party, a week of exception – and everyone joins in, not just because they see themselves as left-wing or something, but because it’s also a party, thought of as inclusive. I think something like that would be good for the climate movement – rock and roll on the edge of the abyss – no future for future – something so big, broad, uncomfortable and unstoppable that it forces politicians to act. And I think that for such a movement to have a broad impact, we don’t necessarily need love, commercial festivals or artists who then take up the cause of something like that, but rather rave culture.

Have you come across any sustainability initiatives in the music scene? If so, which ones and how did they influence you?

Paul Buschnegg: I’ve come across it, yes. On Music Declares like, nice, great people! I totally appreciate that. I wish that we all think more together about how to tour more sustainably. How we create support systems that simplify things like this. I think it’s good that there are more and more platforms for these discussions.

“Culture is after all very sustainable – once created, it usually lasts a long time.”

What challenges do you see in implementing sustainable practices in the music scene? What resources, information or support would you like to have to make more sustainable decisions about your music career?

Paul Buschnegg: A big problem in my eyes is the transport, the long distances. For small fees, young artists take on great hardships, travel thousands of kilometers. This is especially important for bands whose fees are too small to be able to afford a team (driver, tour manager, roadies). It just needs more funding for trips like this, and concepts that deal with things like backline (drums, amps, all the big stuff on stage) sharing. You know it from holidays – it’s more fun with less luggage. In general, I would like more money to flow into culture. After all, culture is very sustainable – once created, it usually lasts for a long time. Sure, you have to look after them, restore them, cool them. But without them we are meaningless. It makes us human by looking at it, writing about it, talking about it, arguing about it. It should always be worth living for culture – Taylor Swift, Coldplay, in the football stadium, that’s great, but that’s not enough. The niches in particular need coal. If it is worthwhile to think globally on the climate policy level, it is worth considering, cultivating and promoting the small, regional on the cultural level.

