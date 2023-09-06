Home » Survey: climate crisis and sustainability in the music business – how does the band DIVES think about it? – mica
Survey: climate crisis and sustainability in the music business – how does the band DIVES think about it? – mica

The group DIVES can without false modesty be called one of the most successful indie pop bands in Vienna. Since their formation in 2016, Dora de Goederen (drums), Viktoria Kirner (vocals, bass) and Tamara Leichtfried (vocals, guitar) have played more than 150 concerts in over ten countries. Concert tours and the transport of equipment are one of the biggest challenges for anyone who wants to act sustainably in the music industry.

What measures do you personally take to be more environmentally friendly and sustainable in your work as a music creator? Where do you find it particularly difficult to change your behavior in relation to working in the music industry?

Dives: Music work also involves a lot of transportation and being on-the-road. This is not environmentally friendly, but it is always important to act as efficiently, cost-effectively and space-savingly as possible. While many commute to work alone by car every day, at least five of us squeeze into a full van.

How do you think the music industry can play a role in fighting the climate crisis? What steps do you think should be taken?

Dives: In order to make transport and travel to concerts more environmentally friendly, for example to make traveling by train more common, a certain rethink would be needed in terms of equipment for events, and of course cheaper train prices. We’re also wondering how much it pays off to get on a plane for a gig. Environmental considerations have played a greater role for several years.

In addition to an environmentally friendly infrastructure for concerts and festivals, the arrival and departure could also be taken into account. A focus on local/non-flying acts at festivals is perhaps a revolutionary but interesting thought.

“Both songs and stages always offer a space for statements and positioning. For a real difference, however, it takes more.”

Actions that disrupt our daily lives get a lot of media attention. Concerts are also effective in the media: What could concerts and festivals achieve? How do you see your role?

Dives: Both songs and stages always offer space for statements and positioning. But it probably takes more to make a real difference, namely active action and rethinking the implementation of concerts and festivals, the infrastructure of which raises many environmental issues. What is the rubbish and drink policy? What kind of toilet facilities? How is it advertised? Which sponsors, cooperations etc. are at work? What travel options are there for visitors? etc. The artists can then refer to decisions like these and draw attention to them. A Green(er) Festival is then carried out jointly by everyone.

“We’ve been criticized on social media for flying to a concert. People just don’t know what the reasons behind it are.”

Have you come across any sustainability initiatives in the music scene? If so, which ones and how did they influence you?

Dives: Actually, the topic doesn’t come up much, but we’ve been criticized on social media for having flown to a concert. People don’t even know what the reasons behind it are.

DIVES are Dora de Goederen (drums), Viktoria Kirner (vocals, bass) and Tamara Leichtfried (vocals, guitar)

Links:
DIVES
DIVES (Instagram)
DIVES (Facebook)

