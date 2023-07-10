Survey: Patricia Bullrich triples Larreta in votes, Grabois surprises and Milei is third

with the candidates for the PASO Already defined, the first polls are beginning to appear, showing a complex panorama for the ruling party, although the opposition inmates are also closely watched. Within this framework, in the latest study of Jacob & Asociados located Patricia Bullrich with a wide difference Horacio Rodriguez Larreta in the internship of Together for Change. On the side of Union for the Fatherland, Sergio Massa is imposed on Juan Grabois that appears with a surprising wealth of vote intention.

The survey was carried out between June 27 and July 2, after the closure of the lists, and 2,500 people were consulted through mobile devices already closed. The study has a margin of error of +/- 2%.

The poll for the PASO. Survey: Giacobbe & Associates

When asking respondents who they would vote for in the PASO, Patricia Bullrich was the most named (25.7%), beating Larreta by more than three times the internal votes (7.5%). Between the two, Together for Change holds 33.2%.

On the side of Unión por la Patria, between Massa (18.9%) and Grabois (9.6%) reach 28.5%. In this case, the percentage of the social reference is surprising, since in most surveys it is around 5%.

In third place appears Javier Milei with 22.3%. The image of the leader of La Libertad Avanza seems to have stagnated and he would not be making it to the ballot.

Survey: Giacobbe & Associates

Regarding the position of those consulted in the face of the elections, 60.2% believe that “Kirchnerism must be stopped” while 36% think that “the right must be stopped.” In this way, 57% want Kirchnerism to lose and, on the other hand, 29.7% want Unión por la Patria to win.

Regarding the participation of voters that the PASO will have, 86.1% affirmed that they are going to vote, 7.9% “perhaps I will vote” and 5.1% assured that they will not attend the elections.

Survey: Giacobbe & Associates

The image of the main politicians

The image of leading politicians. Survey: Giacobbe & Associates

At another point in the survey, Bullrich re-imposes herself as the leader with the best positive image (35.5% positive, 19.9% ​​regular and 39.8% negative). Then Cristina Kirchner appears (31.6% positive, 8.2% regular and 57.4% negative) and Milei completes the podium (29.1% positive, 18.6% regular and 45.8% negative).

