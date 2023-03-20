Susana Giménez is premiering with the launch of her reality show LOL Argentinaprogram in Amazon Prime Video. Because of that, she spoke with Teleshow and considered the importance of humor and laughter in life.

However, he paused to become serious when thinking about the situation in the country, particularly the energy problems and power outages that have been present with varying degrees of intensity but have been safe in different provinces and areas.

“I don’t want to talk about politics, but the truth is… it’s very hard for everyone and it’s no longer a political issue,” he began.

“That there has been no light for a month, with 40 degrees of heat… it breaks your heart,” said the diva.

Susana, from Uruguay

It has been more than a year since Susana chose to settle permanently in her Uruguayan ranch, La Mary. She has received criticism many times for that decision and for her views on Argentina from there.

Recently, he praised the neighboring country: “Uruguay is fantastic. It grows every day. Now they lowered taxes, who lowers taxes in Latin America?”

