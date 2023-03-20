Home Entertainment Susana Giménez, on the situation in the country: “It breaks your heart”
Entertainment

Susana Giménez, on the situation in the country: “It breaks your heart”

by admin
Susana Giménez, on the situation in the country: “It breaks your heart”

Susana Giménez is premiering with the launch of her reality show LOL Argentinaprogram in Amazon Prime Video. Because of that, she spoke with Teleshow and considered the importance of humor and laughter in life.

However, he paused to become serious when thinking about the situation in the country, particularly the energy problems and power outages that have been present with varying degrees of intensity but have been safe in different provinces and areas.

“I don’t want to talk about politics, but the truth is… it’s very hard for everyone and it’s no longer a political issue,” he began.

“That there has been no light for a month, with 40 degrees of heat… it breaks your heart,” said the diva.

Susana, from Uruguay

It has been more than a year since Susana chose to settle permanently in her Uruguayan ranch, La Mary. She has received criticism many times for that decision and for her views on Argentina from there.

Recently, he praised the neighboring country: “Uruguay is fantastic. It grows every day. Now they lowered taxes, who lowers taxes in Latin America?”

See also  Omega doesn't stop with James Bond

You may also like

The pandemic is coming to an end, but...

Xinjiang’s original animation film “The Adventures of Carat...

what does the dark prognosis of a consultant...

Controversy in Mendoza over an “offensive and rude”...

New march for Facundo Castillo, one year and...

Elections 2023: Dieminger swept La Falda and achieved...

Putin’s trip to Mariupol: “The criminal always returns...

Basiloff harvests gold in Europe for the Paraswimming...

After 13 years, Gimnasia beat Estudiantes 2-1 and...

How rugbiers live in prison and what is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy