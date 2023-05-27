Susana Vieira laments the end of her character in the telenovela Terra e Paixão: “I didn’t like it at all”

The actress’s character will choke to death, while trying to reveal a huge secret to Tony Ramos’s character.

My people, less than a month after its debut, the soap opera Terra e Paixão is already starting to say goodbye to great characters, such as Cândida, who is played by the renowned actress Susana Vieira.

In an interview with the newspaper “Extra”, the actress, who has already left the recording of the plot, regretted the tragic end of her character and revealed that she already misses giving life to Cândida.

“I miss you so much already! These were dense, tense days, complex due to the drama and the refined and objective text. I miss the clothes, the accent, the entire technical team and the management. I also miss my red lipstick and silver hair. And, to be honest, I didn’t like dying at all”, said Susana.

For those who don’t know, the character will say goodbye to the plot during a conversation with Antônio, who is played by Tony Ramos, in which she intends to reveal a big secret to the farmer, but that won’t happen, because, before she can conclude the matter, she will choke and die of suffocation.