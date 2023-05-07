Suspected Killer of Iraqi Analyst Sentenced to Death

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi court sentenced the alleged killer of prominent Iraqi security analyst Hisham al-Hashimi to death Sunday, nearly three years after the killing.

The court sentenced police officer Ahmed Hamdawi Al-Kinani after finding him guilty on a terrorism charge, according to a statement from Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council. Authorities released a video two years ago in which al-Kinani appears to confess to the crime, but some say he had the backing of armed groups.

A relative of al-Hashimi said the family is satisfied with the verdict, but said those who ordered the killing must also be brought to justice.

“Until now we do not know who supported the assassin of Hisham al-Hashimi or who gave the order to kill him,” said the relative who asked not to be named.

