Suspended sentence imposed on accused of two cases of gender violence

In less than five months, Walter Painefil appeared twice before a Bariloche judge accused of assaulting and threatening to kill women in a context of gender violence. On the first occasion, she agreed to the benefit of the suspension of trial on trial. But the defendant missed the opportunity that the judicial operators gave him. Now, Judge Bernardo Campana sentenced him to a year and a half in prison suspended for assaulting his ex-partner, in an abbreviated trial.

Before the end of the hearing, Campana warned the defendant not to drink a drop of alcohol, judicial sources reported.

According to the evidence presented by the prosecution, in the two acts of gender violence attributed to Painefil, alcohol played a preponderant role in his conduct.

The sources commented that the prosecutor Martín Govetto presented the full agreement reached with the official defense and the defendant to the judge, in a hearing that was held this Wednesday.

Govetto explained to the magistrate the scope of the agreement that consisted to revoke the benefit of the trial suspension on evidence that Campana had granted the 36-year-old defendant on March 23.

The first case of gender violence

He recalled that Painefil had been denounced for family violence on August 12 of last year by his partner and mother of 4 daughters they had for 16 years of living together. The woman denounced the acts of violence that she and her daughters suffered at the hands of Painefil.

That’s why, She asked that the man be excluded from the home, a ban on approaching her and her 4 daughters and an anti-panic button. Painefil was told that same day that he had to leave home. The man left with some belongings.

But the following morning, the man violently broke into the home after breaking the locks. According to the prosecution threatened to kill the woman and then hit her.

A 16-year-old daughter intervened to prevent her father from continuing with the attacks against her mother. ANDBetween the two women they managed to get rid of him and escaped to an adjoining house of the defendant’s father until the police arrived.

Painefil was accused of the attacks against his daughter and her ex-partner, who suffered injuries in a context of gender violence. That’s why, They charged him with damages, threats, qualified injuries to the detriment of his daughter and in a context of gender violence.

The judicial sources commented that when the hearing in which he was granted the benefit of the suspension of trial on trial was held last March, there was the new couple from Painefil.

Three days later, he attacked a woman again

Three days later, the defendant attacked a woman again. According to the prosecution, in the early hours of March 26, Painefil threw his partner against a bathroom screen, against the washing machine and dragged her throughout the house. youAlso, he held her neck with his hands to suffocate her, while he insulted her and threatened to kill her.

Painefil took a pair of scissors and began to inflict injuries on himself, telling him that he would kill himself. He then threw the victim onto the bed and began choking her again with his hands around her neck, according to the prosecution. Also, he hit her. Some neighbors heard the victim’s cries for help and managed to enter the home to bring her to safety. The attacker left the house, but took the cell phone from the young woman.

Govetto warned that the attacks occurred in a context of gender violence, with previous episodes of aggression by Painefil. That’s why heor charged for minor injuries doubly aggravated by the link and context of gender violence, and for simple robbery.

In the hearing that was held this Wednesday, the defendant admitted his responsibility for the facts attributed to him. And he agreed with the sentence proposed by the prosecutor, with the consent of the official defender Marcos Miguel.

Campana examined the full agreement and validated it. He gave Painefil one year and 6 months of conditional execution prison. During that time, you must establish and maintain an address, appear before the Institute for Assistance to Prisoners and Released (IAPL). The judge prohibited him from carrying out new acts of violence with respect to the two women victims and ordered him to take the “new masculinities” course, and the prohibition of abusing alcoholic beverages.





