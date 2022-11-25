Listen to the audio version of the article

Aristotle called her entelechia, the ability to achieve one’s goals, one’s potential, remaining within oneself. This is also happening to E. Marinella: from a shop opened in 1914 along the Riviera di Chiaia it has become an international brand, which today faces other changes but always in line with its style, its famous silk accessories and its entrepreneurship .

Alessandro Marinella

“The dying tie? Absolutely not – says Alessandro Marinella, 27 years old, third generation of the family and today alongside his father Maurizio in the company -. Of course, its use has changed: today it is worn above all for pleasure and no longer just out of obligation, therefore more precious creations are chosen, which has benefited us. And as the tie has changed, so are we. Two years ago we opened e-commerce, which brought in a different and complementary clientele to that of the physical store. Digital also allows us to understand the preferences of the various markets: for example, if in Italy the most popular are the more traditional ties, and three folds in hand-printed twill silk, abroad jacquard prints are preferred on even nine-fold ties folds”.

In addition to digital, sustainability is also a priority for E. Marinella: «We have launched capsule collections with Orange Fiber and Tbd Eyewear, with recycled and biodegradable materials. We will totally eliminate plastic by 2030 also thanks to the use of biodegradable cellophane for our wrappings», explains the manager – . We are also working on new products, with new materials: for example, a new collection of knitwear and outerwear in recycled cashmere». The company was also recently awarded by Kon Group and Credit Suisse among the 50 Italian companies to have increased their ESG activities the most: in fact, attention to the environment is also accompanied by that of the community, as revealed support for the restoration of the statue of the Faun with harpsichord in the Villa Comunale in Naples. «We owe a lot of our success to our city – continues Alessandro Marinella -: with its traditions and folklore it has enriched British elegance, a combination that we have been proposing for 108 years, since my grandfather Eugenio opened our shop».

The company’s laboratory is also located in Naples, with a team of 20 seamstresses, all women, because the Marinellas have also tried to include tailors, «but the level of accuracy and precision of women is unattainable. We have hired three young people, we are looking for another seven: we want to start a generational change also to expand our range of shirts, which is the product we were born with, and outerwear – he continues -. Know-how is one of Italy’s most important assets and we have an important project to create an academy of craftsmanship within the next few years. It will also be a way to give fashion born in the South the visibility it deserves».