Sustainability, the Davines group receives its third B Corp certification

The Davines group, active for 40 years in the professional cosmetics sector with the Comfort zone brands, obtained its third B Corp certification with a score of 123.5, recording an improvement compared to the two previous certifications in 2016 and 2020,

confirming its constant commitment to sustainability and the transition towards a

regenerative model of growth and development.

The B Corp certification is issued by the international organization B Lab and measures the entire social and environmental performance of the company, according to the rigorous standards set by the B Impact Assessment (BIA) – the evaluation process necessary to become a B Corp: by the workers to the community, from the environmental impact to customers and up to the governance model. With B Corp certification, companies measure and ensure they incorporate the principles of social and environmental sustainability within the entire value chain.

Recertification occurs every three years; the Parma group obtained its first B Corp certification in 2016 with a score of 99, already seven years ago higher than the average scores recorded in this year’s certifications which globally stand at 94.7 and which do not exceed 93.8 points in the beauty sector. With a view to continuous improvement, the score has always risen: first to 117.4 with the first recertification in 2020, up to the current 123.5.

There are currently more than 7,500 B Corp companies in the world and out of a total of more than 150 thousand companies that have used the B Impact Assessment to measure their performances, only 3% have requested and obtained certification. Unlike the practice followed by other companies, the group first became a B Corp and subsequently, in 2019, the Italian and US branches transformed their legal form into Benefit Companies to reiterate, also at a statutory level, the commitment to generating a positive impact on society and the environment, beyond profit (at statutory level the same commitment is formalized for all companies/subsidiaries of the group – with the exception of Hong Kong).

To become a B Corp, as early as 2015 it structured what would later become its own B Corp Strategic Committee, i.e. a management team dedicated to defining actions and strategies to improve its environmental and social impact performance. It has established measurable sustainability improvement objectives, with an integrated and collaborative approach that involves the Davines Group Village in Parma, the foreign branches and all stakeholders.

