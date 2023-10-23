Sustainability: the word of the year in Design

Fuorisalone, or Milan Design Week, one of the most anticipated events in the world of design, adopted an extremely relevant theme in 2023: sustainability, through the title Future Laboratory. This choice is particularly significant, as the iconic week is not just about showcasing the latest trends. It stands out as a place for discussions about aesthetics, functionality, design principles and becomes a beacon for the future in the sector. Creativity, innovation and the search for intelligent solutions when faced with diverse challenges are pillars that drive designers on their creative journeys. In a context permeated by environmental, climate and social uncertainties, the construction of a more optimistic future has become an inspirational source for the sector. This reflects concern for the present and the future, one of the defining traits of our time.

Theme from Milan Design Week 2023

Discussions about sustainability are not new, having originated in the 1960s. The emblematic Stockholm Conference, held in 1972, played a fundamental role in introducing the concept of “sustainable development”. This principle aims to meet the needs of the present without compromising the well-being of future generations. From this milestone, sustainable development began to guide global actions. As a result, the commitment to sustainability has transcended borders and found expression in diverse fields, including design. This new stance takes several forms, but, in essence, promotes a comprehensive approach, which encompasses not only the object itself, aesthetics, functionality or price, but the entire production chain, from raw materials to consumption. until disposal.

Red Armchair, Estúdio Campana, 1993. Photo: reproduction of the studio’s social networks.

In Brazilian design, one of the most notable examples is the work of the Campana Brothers, a duo from the interior of São Paulo who achieved international recognition with the “Red Armchair”, a standout piece at the 1995 Milan Design Week. piece, the Campana Brothers were already exploring creative approaches contrary to mass production, drawing inspiration from regional products, national aesthetics and the Brazilian creation process itself, where improvisation and creativity are key characteristics. The designers called this process “emergency design”, where, faced with social and environmental issues, the need arises to create housing and furniture from available resources, often reusing materials and giving new forms and functions to discarded objects. The “Red Armchair” adopts these principles, and is produced with ropes tied manually to a tubular metal structure. The process is entirely artisanal, requiring around 50 hours to complete each seat, in contrast to mass industrial production. Another iconic piece from Campana studios is the “Favela Chair”, created in 1991. This striking piece of Brazilian design is inspired by the architecture commonly found in vulnerable communities, and is made from reused wood chips and slats.

Favela Chair, created by the Campana brothers. Reproduction: WestWing

But Estúdio Campana’s work goes beyond design and furniture creation. In 2009, the duo founded Instituto Campana, an organization dedicated to preserving the brothers’ legacy through social and educational programs carried out in vulnerable communities. These projects include training local artists and artisans, providing greater appreciation for their work, as well as implementing educational activities aimed at children and adolescents, aiming to build and strengthen self-esteem. This initiative aligns with the current concept of “Green Economy”, an aspect of sustainable development that advocates the eradication of poverty and food security for all, combined with responsible management of natural resources.

A notable production is also found at Atelier Monica e Klaus. Rio de Janeiro designer Monica Carvalho and German designer Klaus Schneider find nature as the main source of inspiration for their creations. The couple uses their work as a platform to highlight the urgent need to preserve forests. Monica took her first steps as a designer almost by chance; She used to walk through the forest, where she collected elements that captivated her, such as seeds, twigs and leaves, and then created decorative objects, furniture and jewelry. From this process, her studio was conceived and, currently, she shares this journey with her husband. In turn, Klaus investigates wood in handmade creations, which manifest themselves as mobiles, panels and sculptures.

Amarrados Xingu – Atelier Monica and Klaus

Monica states that she establishes collaborations with different communities that inhabit the forests, allowing the redistribution of the income generated by her studio. The duo maintains partnerships not only with groups in the southeast, but also with Amazonian communities, located in the Rio Negro region. It is from this region, for example, that açaí seeds come from, a recurring element in several of the studio’s creations.

However, the principles of sustainable development are not limited to the material used here, but also affect the way in which they are collected. When collecting seeds, branches and other elements, designers always leave a part untouched, demonstrating a commitment to preserving this environment and providing resources for its continued growth and development. Furthermore, both are involved in educational initiatives with riverside communities, where crafts play a crucial role in generating income. In the video below, we can follow a project carried out in partnership with the Coca-Cola Institute and Rede Asta, and notice how this initiative promotes discussions about art, market and sales, generating appreciation for regional and traditional art and providing artisans with greater economic prospects from your work. These actions dialogue with several principles of sustainable design and the green economy, as in addition to having preservation as a creative engine, they promote a fairer distribution of income and allow communities of artisans to continue to live in a sustainable way, protecting the environment and exploring the resources responsibly.

The practices of the Campana Brothers and Atelier Monica and Klaus illustrate how design can be associated with sustainability. In 2023, the invitation made by Milan Design Week, to imagine the future, seems to be fundamental. While the future is commonly associated with advanced technologies such as robots and supercomputers, theorists, artists and designers are demonstrating that looking to the past and embracing ancient technologies could be the key to the future. And, instead of a scenario dominated by metals, glass and digital devices, the future can be based on traditional techniques and materials, environmental protection and a conscious use of natural resources.