It’s not because the topic wasn’t explicitly discussed here before, that it’s automatically a less important aspect of our wardrobe. On the contrary! You can also make responsible choices when it comes to underwear. As with clothing, the range here is huge. Recently I became acquainted with a – for me – new label from Belgium: NDRWR, a sub-brand of the Woody group. I would like to share more about that recent discovery.

Until a month ago there was one basic underwear label that could fulfill my expectations when it comes to fit, comfort, quality and durability. Until I gave another underwear label a chance to convince me: NDRWR. After testing different silhouettes for a while, it now feels good to release my reflection on you. Here we go!

At this underwear label, they opted for one neutral color palette, which is not only timeless, but above all can be worn unobtrusively under our clothing. I chose black myself, since 90% of my underpants drawer consists of that color and it can be combined endlessly.

In terms of silhouettes, they opted for the traditional shapes: slips, hipsters, strings, boxers en tops. With the exception of the tops, all underwear is sold in pairs.

Unfortunately, what is not yet standard in the responsible clothing world, and what immediately struck me with this label, is the fact that there is a wide range of sizes is available. From XS to XXL. As a result, they not only appeal to a larger target audience. It also makes it clear to me that inclusivity is an important part of their mission.

NDRWR’s underwear is made of 93% lyocell. In terms of feel, this is a heavenly soft fabric that should still feel the same after dozens of washes. I hope to be able to confirm that in the near future. If there is no spontaneous update from my side about this, you can always contact me via Instagram to address.

In a nutshell, the substance is ‘Lyocell’ more environmentally friendly than the traditional viscose and cotton, softer than silk and a very breathable fabric. For those who, like me, exercise several times a week, that is a great advantage!

An aspect that a large part of you hold in high esteem is the price of responsible clothing. NDRWR made a deliberate effort to keep the items affordable hold. I can even tell you that it is 35% cheaper than the underwear label that I have not deviated from until today for my basics.

Did you already know NDRWR? On their website you will find (at article level) not only a handy overview of their sizes, or background information about the materials they use, but also a number of practical facts when it comes to washing your underwear.

Support my blog? Which can!