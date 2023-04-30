Tour 2023 : SUZIE QUATRO @ Brucknerhaus Linz (24.04.2023)

At 8 p.m. the lights went out on time in the almost sold-out hall of the Brucknerhaus in Linz and on the stage instead. After a short intro, the band appeared on stage and finally the small (1.52m) tall rock icon of the 70s.

“The Wild One” kicked off and showed where Rock’n’Roll seems to come from. Namely from Detroit /Michigan in the form of the 72-year-old SUZIE FOUR. In the hour that followed, the audience was fired up with newer songs (“The Devil in Me”), but also classics such as the duet with Chris Norman (SMOKIE) “Stumblin’ In”, which is replaced vocally by their guitarist. “Daytona Devil” or “48Crash” could also be heard in the first part, as well as a cover of NEIL YOUNG’s “Rockin’ In The Free World“. Part One of the show ended with an emotional thank you to her parents: “Can I Be Your Girl?” – on this song she accompanies herself on the piano.

72 years of pure rock ‘n’ roll

There was a break with Suzi’s announcement that she would change clothes for the second part. Said done and after a short time she appeared in the notorious leather overalls. Although the zipper isn’t as open as it used to be, she still looks absolutely fine in it, just like the second part of the evening. And of course it’s packed with her hits like “If You Can’t Give Me Love”, “She’s In Love With You”, Glycerin Queen”, “Devil Gate Drive” and of course her first number 1: “Can The Can” . Unfortunately, there was also an inevitable bass and drums solo, the latter of which she dueted with her drummer.

From the 2021 EP “Uncovered”, which contains six covers of her favorite songs, she performed CCR’s “Bad Moon Rising” and as a bouncer “Sweet Little Rock & Roller” by Chuck Berry. Without waiting for the roar of the encore, she appeared and, supported only by the piano, said goodbye to the EAGLES with “Desperado”.

SUZIE QUATRO setlist:

The Wild One

I May Be Too Young

Daytona Demon

Tear Me Apart

Mama’s Boy

Stumblin‘ In

48 Crash

No Soul/No Control

The Devil In Me

Slow Down (LARRY WILLIAMS)

Rockin‘ in the Free World (NEIL YOUNG)

Can I Be Your Girl?

–

Motor City Riders

I Sold My Soul Today

Bad Moon Rising (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL)

She’s In Love With You

Your Mamma Won’t Like Me

Too Big

Glycerine Queen / Bass & Drum Solo

Can The Can

Devil Gate Drive

If You Can’t Give Me Love

Sweet Little Rock & Roller (CHUCK BERRY)

Desperado (EAGLES)

SUZIE QUATRO & Band gave the Linz audience a rocking evening that will surely be remembered for a long time. Two hours of pure rock ‘n’ roll without fakes were offered. No backing track, no dyed hair and even the Quatro name is real. The 72-year-old is stepping on the gas like no other of her age and is happy that she can still wiggle her butt like she used to.

Suzi was enthusiastic about the audience and the audience about her. That’s how it should be. That’s Rock’n’Roll!

