Suzuki Moqba, the four-legged mini quad that also climbs stairs. Like Transformers

MILAN – In the mobility of the future there will also be room for vehicles resembling Transformers, which in reduced forms will help reach places where a vehicle cannot.

This is the challenge of Suzuki, which at the Mobility Show in Japan presented Moqba, a quad bike with legs capable of going up and down stairs and venturing on any terrain, as well as reminding us of the favorites of the saga.

Moqba stands for Modular Quad Based Architecture and is an electric scooter, to which flexible articulated legs have been applied. This self-balancing vehicle, as the manufacturer has illustrated, is capable of reaching places where a motorbike cannot reach.

When moving, the vehicle reaches a maximum speed of 32 km/h, with a full tank it can travel about 80 km, and is able to climb stairs by moving one paw at a time, keeping the driver in a flat and comfortable position.

The modular design of the chassis platform, through accessories, can support a number of configurations, ranging from a wheelchair for climbing stairs, to a medical stretcher, to a sturdy luggage rack.

When it goes into production, it could be used by elderly people or disabled people, who on board this vehicle would be able to access areas not equipped for wheelchairs or to reach underground subway carriages. Furthermore, Moqba could transport injured people in extreme situations or could simply deliver the goods to the last mile.

