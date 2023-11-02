Home » Suzuki Moqba, the four-legged mini quad that also climbs stairs. Like Transformers
Entertainment

Suzuki Moqba, the four-legged mini quad that also climbs stairs. Like Transformers

by admin
Suzuki Moqba, the four-legged mini quad that also climbs stairs. Like Transformers

MILAN – In the mobility of the future there will also be room for vehicles resembling Transformers, which in reduced forms will help reach places where a vehicle cannot.

This is the challenge of Suzuki, which at the Mobility Show in Japan presented Moqba, a quad bike with legs capable of going up and down stairs and venturing on any terrain, as well as reminding us of the favorites of the saga.

Moqba stands for Modular Quad Based Architecture and is an electric scooter, to which flexible articulated legs have been applied. This self-balancing vehicle, as the manufacturer has illustrated, is capable of reaching places where a motorbike cannot reach.

When moving, the vehicle reaches a maximum speed of 32 km/h, with a full tank it can travel about 80 km, and is able to climb stairs by moving one paw at a time, keeping the driver in a flat and comfortable position.

The modular design of the chassis platform, through accessories, can support a number of configurations, ranging from a wheelchair for climbing stairs, to a medical stretcher, to a sturdy luggage rack.

When it goes into production, it could be used by elderly people or disabled people, who on board this vehicle would be able to access areas not equipped for wheelchairs or to reach underground subway carriages. Furthermore, Moqba could transport injured people in extreme situations or could simply deliver the goods to the last mile.

Subjects

See also  trio akk:zent – ​​„anniversary“ - mica

You may also like

Kim Hye-soo to Host Blue Dragon Film Awards...

“We are at home in this groove, in...

Walter Chiapponi (ex Tod’s) new creative director of...

Introducing the TIGHTBOOTH x Nike SB Dunk Low...

concert #6: george ezra @ wiener stadthalle |...

In Bergamo with the “LU OpeRave” Donizetti’s music...

NCT’s First Group Offline Concert to be Released...

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter – SAVED!

A Potential WrestleMania Showdown: John Cena’s Final Match...

Weibo Welcome Night: A Night of Music and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy