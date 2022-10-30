Our weekly video column is back from today. This week we met the former national cycling coach, Davide Cassani to discover the Suzuki Swace Hybrid together. This is the VIDEO.
A spacious, intelligent and… Hybrid car! A winning synergy that makes Suzuki Swace a car ready to adapt to multiple needs. In short, versatile: ideal both in the city and on trips. A winning bet for the Japanese manufacturer which straddles the C and D segments, which are particularly popular in the Italian market.
Suzuki Swace is a “generous” car, with that touch of sportiness given by the rather streamlined line that certainly does not hurt and immediately gives the impression of a car well planted on the ground and extremely reliable.
Under the hood there is the four-cylinder 1.800 92 HP supported by a 72 HP electric motor / generator powered by a 207 V battery for a total of 122 HP, combined with the automatic gearbox that guarantees very low fuel consumption and emissions.
Depending on the driving conditions and the situations to be faced, Suzuki Swace Hybrid moves driven only by the electric motor, in this case it travels approximately one kilometer, only by the thermal one or by both in synergy.
And then … You go! Destination Autodromo “Enzo e Dino Ferrari”, in Imola, for Suzuki Bike Day, a great party on two wheels, where – as mentioned – we had the pleasure of meeting the protagonist of today’s episode: #ONTHEROAD with us, Davide Cassani , former coach of the national cycling team.