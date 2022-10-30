Home Entertainment Suzuki Swace, the hybrid that makes cyclists happy. At the Imola circuit with the former coach, Davide Cassani
Entertainment

Suzuki Swace, the hybrid that makes cyclists happy. At the Imola circuit with the former coach, Davide Cassani

by admin
Suzuki Swace, the hybrid that makes cyclists happy. At the Imola circuit with the former coach, Davide Cassani

Our weekly video column is back from today. This week we met the former national cycling coach, Davide Cassani to discover the Suzuki Swace Hybrid together. This is the VIDEO.

#Ontheroad Stile Alfa, the Stelvio as elegant as the champions of rhythmic gymnastics trained by Emanuela Maccarani

by Ilaria Brugnotti

A spacious, intelligent and… Hybrid car! A winning synergy that makes Suzuki Swace a car ready to adapt to multiple needs. In short, versatile: ideal both in the city and on trips. A winning bet for the Japanese manufacturer which straddles the C and D segments, which are particularly popular in the Italian market.

#Ontheroad, Audi RS3 Sportback and Federica Brignone: the challenge of two winners

by Ilaria Brugnotti

Suzuki Swace is a “generous” car, with that touch of sportiness given by the rather streamlined line that certainly does not hurt and immediately gives the impression of a car well planted on the ground and extremely reliable.

Under the hood there is the four-cylinder 1.800 92 HP supported by a 72 HP electric motor / generator powered by a 207 V battery for a total of 122 HP, combined with the automatic gearbox that guarantees very low fuel consumption and emissions.

#Ontheroad Citroen Ami, the electric microcar from 20 euros per month and sustainable design by Matteo Ragni

by Ilaria Brugnotti

Depending on the driving conditions and the situations to be faced, Suzuki Swace Hybrid moves driven only by the electric motor, in this case it travels approximately one kilometer, only by the thermal one or by both in synergy.

See also  Bonus: Please use the sound pack to blast your synthesizer Nord Wave 2 exclusive pairing pack "on"

#Ontheroad Born, the electric from Cupra partner of the Padel explained by Albertini

by Ilaria Brugnotti

And then … You go! Destination Autodromo “Enzo e Dino Ferrari”, in Imola, for Suzuki Bike Day, a great party on two wheels, where – as mentioned – we had the pleasure of meeting the protagonist of today’s episode: #ONTHEROAD with us, Davide Cassani , former coach of the national cycling team.

You may also like

China News Express: China’s explosion of wealthy people...

So willing to lie down, why become a...

The animation of “Three-Body Problem” is set for...

Sight｜Explore the combination of poetry and painting to...

Maple Leaf is red – Entertainment – CGTN

The investigation “On their skin” wins the 11th...

“The Lie Life of Adults” released the poster...

“1899” releases new official trailer to stage Atlantic...

“Tiffany’s Gift” released stills Zoe Deutch talks about...

Spitfire Audio teams up with experimental sound artist...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy