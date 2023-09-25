Svan Project, Hyundai unveils the first anti-pollution robots. Here’s how they work

MUNICH – The world urgently needs technologies dedicated to environmental protection and starting from this assumption, Hyundai Motor Europe and the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed special “guardian robots” which, according to Professor Sami Haddadin – Director of Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence – could become the planet’s immune system.

Called Svan Project and currently in the full experimental phase, the project makes use of three sentinels (a drone, a four-wheeled mini-vehicle and an underwater device) connected to each other and to the internet, through the mobile control center created inside the interior of the Hyundai Staria minibus. With the van appropriately modified to accommodate cables, screens, joysticks and everything necessary to maneuver the ecological reconnaissance, the three different robots (always operated by humans) probed the air, water and land to identify and possibly remove waste toxic and polluting agents. The demonstration test organized by the Korean manufacturer took place on the shores of Lake Starnberg in Bavaria, offering those present an interesting overview of the future potential of the initiative in reclaiming water and soil.

Initially conceived by the Dobeneck Technology Institute foundation, the Svan Project found further support in the capital of Hyundai Cradle (a division based in Berlin created to invest in the development of innovative start-ups) which in turn facilitated the actual implementation of technology: “In the coming years, robotics and mobility will completely merge – specifies Joseph Boadi-Darkwah of Hyundai Cradle’s CVC Investor – and environmental technologies aimed at ecological conservation will be a structural part of our future”.

At the same time, it is legitimate to hypothesize how cars will become more and more similar to “thinking” robots and therefore, in addition to producing an increasingly wider range of electrified cars, Hyundai intends to use its industrial power to accelerate and promote social change also through hi-tech innovations, out-of-the-box solutions and the implementation of carbon-neutral production processes.

From this perspective, the Svan Project covers each of the aforementioned pieces because once their diagnostic, recovery and storage functions have been perfected, the guardian robots will make use of simplified interfaces so as to be controlled by as many people as possible. At the same time, in restoring the environmental integrity of some naturist places, robots will be able to recover materials and then reintroduce them into the circular economy, encouraging the expansion of virtuous circles in the field of resource recovery.

One of the many challenges of the project signed by Hyundai and Tum also lies in creating a series of tools accessible and usable everywhere, to support the various sectors of ecological robotics: “We are talking about a relatively new but absolutely fundamental sector – explains Professor Haddadin – because we have now adulterated the planet with pollutants and infinite harmful practices. If one day there will be many guardian robots operated in unison by many people at the same time, we could aspire to the implementation of a network capable of repairing or at least alleviating some of the many evils plaguing the earth today”.

A potential and important added value of robots is also being able to carry out cleaning activities that are dangerous – or even impossible – for humans. These include, for example, the removal of plastics and nets lost in the depths of lakes, seas and oceans. “The abandoned fishing nets amount to around 600,000 tonnes – reveals the director of Healthy Seas Pascal van Erp – and a good part of them are out of reach for man to recover. Others, however, are located in desperately polluted areas where it is too harmful for our bodies to dive. The hope is that this collaboration between my organization Healthy Seas and Hyundai can contribute like never before to the protection and cleaning of the seas around the world.”