Svensson at the Mantua Festival: “We have lost the sense of wonder”

MANTUA. Swedish writer and journalist Patrik Svensson covers art and culture for the Sydsvenskan newspaper. He made his debut in 2019 with the international bestseller “In the sign of the eel” (Guanda); «The man with the sounding» (Hyperborea) is his second book. He lives with his family in Malmö.

Particular signs

«Blue marble, the most widespread photo on earth, was taken the day he was born: December 7, 1972, I always say it’s my first shot: I like randomness, I exploit it in my writing, it adds charm. I am attracted to the sea, very little is known about it, it is 70 percent undiscovered. Born in a very small town in southern Sweden, he experienced fishing as an element of understanding in the family, he went looking for eels with his father, a silent and lasting aggregation made up of only important gestures ». He read books on the abyss with his mother and these are the themes of his two novels.

Write why

«I thought of the book on eels because it is a perfect example of the climate emergency.

Over 95 percent of the eel population has disappeared, many other species suffer the same fate. They marked my childhood, they were everyday life and you can’t see them anymore”.

Read if

You want to rediscover the sense of wonder, travel, get lost in the adventure without leaving reality. He says of his books: «One of the reasons for success can be the awakening of awareness of how much we are losing. We lack contact with nature, we had a very close one, gradually we moved away. Amazement is the first feeling that the child experiences and it is what empathy and sharing teach. He must be found.”

The key to the book given by the author

«For In the Sign of the Eel. The eel is an unsightly animal, but it has this strange ability to go to the Sargasso Sea and back again. Rediscovering this route helps to understand what makes sense to cure». For “The Man with a Sounding-Line”. “I always try to write about what intrigues me. I don’t know if I can call it ethics, but I have a certain innate sense of justice. In the face of great discoveries, I know that there is also the theme of exploitation, there is a duplicity that I want to describe».

About Sweden where he lives

“Since last autumn, Swedish politics has veered to the right. As a first measure they dismantled the ministry for the environment, they have little interest in the subject: the right aims to protect wealth by increasing industry and this choice creates a conflict of interest. Now millions are invested, all over the world, for the exploitation of the seabed. The industrial age has led us to a dependence on fossil fuels. And when technology got us to the bottom of the sea, we set about exploiting that too.”

About Swedish Greta Thunberg

A magnificent person. Her motivation was exceptional: a lonely girl who struggles and had the courage and persistence to bring her conviction to a movement born thanks to her. A splendid example, but you really can’t leave this burden to the kids, it shouldn’t be their responsibility to raise awareness of the seriousness of the problem. We come from a series of shocking summers, this one more than the others: from Sweden I followed the fires, the floods… The consequences of the climate emergency are here, today and it is not true that, at this point, it will take centuries to remedy . The EU can intervene on the rules to reduce toxic emissions, to reduce dependence on fossil carbons, to revive natural habitats. The tools to do it, to change immediately, exist, the will is lacking. For this reason, activists try extreme gestures, but actions such as throwing soup on masterpieces of art are not effective and if they don’t work from a strategic point of view, it means that something else is needed”.

Maybe not everyone knows that

Suggestions intrigue him and he is passionate about real characters who have done ordinary things in an extraordinary way, an ingredient that he exalts with irony. «In a book I have inserted Robert Dick, a baker who lived in the nineteenth century in the North of Scotland, where sex was in fact discovered and thanks to him. Passionate about fossils, he found one that proves the existence of the first specimen with a penis. A person named Dick did it. I couldn’t help but fall in love with it.”

He wrote a book if

If the adventure overturns the cliché. “I’ve included a long chapter on Magellan’s circumnavigation. I know, you study him in school as the first man capable of circumnavigating the world, but he died in the Philippines, he, if anything, charted the course. The first should be his personal slave, Enrique of Malacca. We will never know the truth, the fact remains that the story often belongs to those who don’t have the qualifications to credit it. But now it’s enough to lull yourself with the waves of the sea: I’m in the research phase for a book in which I crawl on the earth».

