Svevo and Joyce, a “brilliant” friendship?

It was a difficult friendship, who knows if “brilliant”, as in the subtitle of La vita dell’altro. Svevo, Joyce: a brilliant friendship (Bompiani), which Enrico Terrinoni, Joyce’s translator and great specialist on the subject, dedicates to the long relationship between the author of Ulysses and Italo Svevo, born in Trieste when the Irish taught at Berlitz School and gave private English lessons to the wealthy industrialist – and frustrated writer – Ettore Schimtz. By now we really know a lot about the man who became immortal signing himself Italo Svevo, born Jewish, educated in a Bavarian boarding school directed by a former leading exponent of German social democracy, to finally convert after his marriage to Livia Veneziani.

A particular magnifying glass was then obviously applied to his relationship with that down-at-heel Irishman who from 1907 taught him English in the beautiful villa of the Venetians, wealthy entrepreneurs who built in Trieste and Murano (and in also followed in England) an incomparable submarine paint for ship keels. Schmitz-Svevo, after a little run-in, was now an important manager of the company, even if his terrible mother-in-law, Olga, made him go round the clock and even skimped on his expense reimbursements.

In Livia’s memoirs, the meeting between the two writers is described as a big hug: «Despite the difference in age and nationality, the friendship between them arose immediately». But was it really like that? Many testimonies say, if not quite the opposite, something different, or at least reveal the enormous social distance between the two. Of course, it is known that Joyce read a preview to Mr and Mrs Schmitz of his story The Dead, destined to become part of Dubliners, and the two were moved: Livia went into the garden, picked a rose (or a bunch of roses) and handed it to him .

It is also true that Ettore Schimtz made him read Una vita e Senilità, published at his own expense and without any luck, and he received the famous, flattering comment: “There are passages in Senility that not even Anatole France could have improved on”. It is very true that twenty years later the now famous Irish friend did a lot to do for him, launching his works from Paris (starting with Zeno’s Conscience).

It was a game of extraneousness and intimacy, of limits grazed without ever exceeding them, and of specularity: Svevo drank sparingly and smoked like a vapor, Joyce didn’t have the problem with cigarettes and was very often drunk. For Joyce, Svevo was “a real miser” since he did not readily respond to her requests for cash loans, in the form of advances on lessons. For Svevo, who also couldn’t

lavishing because of his mother-in-law, Joyce in his Paris years, when he was already a successful man, became someone to be courted even insistently, with the obsessive doubt that perhaps she was not doing everything possible for him. All true, writes the scholar. He also recalls that Joyce and Svevo gave each other – at least by letter – of her; that «Joyce in Trieste had never, according to him, crossed the threshold of the Schmitz-Venetian house except as an English teacher; that his wife, Nora, was never invited there during her Triestine years and that for a time she was even at their service; that Svevo’s wife, Livia, if by chance she sometimes met Nora di lei in the street, did not even greet her; that the social differences between them were too wide, and that in a city like Trieste the bourgeoisie to which the Venetians belonged could not accept an official social association with the Joyces…». But there is also something else, which perhaps matters much more than these “irrefutable evidence”.

Terrinoni rereads the many testimonies but searches above all in the books, with a cross-reading that accounts for that “ambivalent friendship, at times brilliant”, a relationship of “affinity and differences”. Joyce made no secret of having modeled his Leopold Bloom on Svevo (and not only that, in Finnegans Wake he transformed Livia Veneziani’s beautiful hair into that of Anna Livia Plurabelle).

The Italian friend, however not everyone remembers this, writing Zeno’s conscience sent him a powerful encrypted message, when he set the date for the “first last cigarette”: February 2, Joyce’s birthday and the release of Ulysses in Paris. And the Irishman attached enormous importance to dates, and to numerology in general, with results bordering on the esoteric. A typical example is 13: which for Bloom, in Ulysses, is the number of death. It is the date on which Joyce’s mother died, in August 1903: but also that of the two writers. In fact, Svevo died on 13 September 1928, Joyce on 13 January 1941.

Crossing the major works, Terrinoni finds in this regard a web of even (he defines them precisely that) «ultra-subliminal» plots, almost as if speeches, confessions, private dialogues that we will never know, premonitions, destinies have flowed back into them. Here the book verges on virtuosity, and the whole critical part is really interesting: for example the observation, one for all, that in Una vita Lucia’s mother (a «hard-core democrat») is called Lucinda Lannucci, a name which «refers in a silent and subterranean way», in Ulysses, to that of Molly Bloom’s mother, Lunita Laredo.

A pure coincidence, an assonance from nothing? No, initials are important. Joyce, for example, «hid» those main characters – recalls Terrinoni – in the first four words of the novel: «Stately, plump Buck Mulligan» («Statuario, il plump Buck Mulligan…»: in his translation for the Bompiani classics); i.e. Stephen, Poldy Bloom, Molly. This analysis is «genius». Whether or not the friendship between the two writers was too, is another question: entrusting them (in the book’s subtitle) to a commonplace, or rather to a catchphrase as if they were Ferrante’s characters, sounds curious. They weren’t easy types, who knows if they would have appreciated it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

