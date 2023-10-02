Swami Lateplate – Doom Jazz II – Album Review

Swami Lateplate – Doom Jazz II

Origin: New York / USA

Release: 15.09.2023

Label: Subsound Records

Duration: 01:00:23

Genre: Experimental Free Jazz / Fusion / Dark Jazz

It has now been almost two years since the two exceptional New York musicians met Bobby Previte and Jamie Saft as Swami Lateplate in a pioneering role in things Doom Jazz hatched and released an album of the same name. Now the successor is ready and presents itself as Doom Jazz II entirely in the tradition of its predecessor.

And again the two demonstrate a great feel for finely tuned percussion and an airy and unobtrusive melody. Compared to its predecessor it is up Doom Jazz II significantly more going on. Sparkling keyboard chords often accompany the bass lines.

However, the more lifeless songs on the duo’s first record together were more convincing for my taste. Doom Jazz II is much denser and richer, which doesn’t always go well with the three songs. The first two compositions are constructed somewhat disjointedly for my taste and you often get the impression that music was just being played.

That basically has its charm. Here, however, the songs seem exhaustingly hectic, which is what the name means Doom Jazz is a little misleading. The first two songs in particular, the first side of the record so to speak, make use of these elements. But here too you can hear fat organ sounds, albeit from a Yamaha organ.

The further development of the previous concept

For the second side or the third song Deception, you use a Hammond organ. This roars here over the bluesy rhythms. A tribute to Jon Lord? One could easily come to the conclusion that this is doom blues of the finest kind. For me this song is the best on the record.

Jamie Saft and Bobby Previte try on Doom Jazz II, to vary the excellent concept of the equalized, orphaned predecessor. This was successful, but the album seems disjointed in parts and, especially in the first part of the record, the musicians simply solo along. At the highest level, that should already be mentioned.

Conclusion

The Doom Jazz concept is based on the duo’s second strike Swami Lateplate no longer fully. Nevertheless, Doom Jazz II benefits from the class of musicians and their willingness to experiment. The swearing at a high level is therefore certainly in 8 / 10 noticeable.

Line Up

Bobby Previte – drums

Jamie Saft – Piano, Organ, Mellotron, Bass

Tracklist

01. The New Friend

02, Everyone Is Aware

03. Deception

Links

Facebook Bobby Previte

Facebook Jamie Saft

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Swami Lateplate – Doom Jazz

Editor’s recommendation – Mademoiselle Plume Rouge – Dark Doom Jazz from Switzerland

Album Review – Yuval Ron – Somewhere In This Universe, Somebody Hits A Drum

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

