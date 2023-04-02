SWANSONG release music video for new single “Awakening”, the corresponding debut album will be released in autumn 2023 on Noble Demon Records.



Formed in 2020 in Kuopio, Finland, Swansong bring their very own flavor to the metal scene with their mix of melodic death, heavy and folk metal. Powerful melodies with hard-hitting riffs revive the 80s and 90s and at the same time the old-school elements with female death growls and screams get a fresh and modern twist! Signed to Noble Demon, the band is currently gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated debut album, which is due out in Fall 2023. And featuring veteran musicians from bands like Verjnuarmu, Tornado, Carnal Demise and Sadistic Forest, Swansong’s upcoming debut is a release you definitely won’t want to miss!

With the music video for the new single “Awakening”, the foursome are giving a first glimpse of their forthcoming album. You can see the video here:

Swansong comment: “Get ready for a journey through the dark forests: Inspired by Norse/Finnish mythology, Awakening is the first single from Swansong’s forthcoming debut album. A track with chilling screams, aggressive guitars and powerful melodies!”



“Awakening” is available on all streaming platforms

Swansong:

Vocals: Jemiina

Guitar: Topi Pitkänen

Guitar: Tuomas Leskinen

Drums: Jimi Möhänen

