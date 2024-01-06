sweater weather

Photo: Merav Ben Lulu

Sensitivity, delicacy, slowness. frett is a brand that has a not-quite-on-the-map feeling hovering over it, but it is a local brand that it established Tsvik horn string in 2016. The aesthetics and agenda that accompanies him made frett a regular guest on the blog and sales I did in the past, but only now we actually sat down for a conversation.

SLOW-MADE KNITWEAR MADE WITH LUXURIOUS FIBRES

What we do in the store. I took the photo myself (in the top photo: string in Mako cotton knit)

Very pleasant, string of bright horns:

She was born in South Africa to Israeli parents and immigrated to Israel at the age of 15. Graduated from the textile design department at Shenkar and later also did a master’s degree in industrial design at Bezalel. Lives and raises two children in the center of Tel Aviv and if all this is not enough, she is also a lecturer in the textile design department in Shenkar, where she coordinates the knitting field.

Frett’s knitwear can be found on the website, in the brand store, in several boutiques (including in the six senses hotel store) and currently items designed by Mitar are displayed in the Science Museum in Jerusalem (but they are not for sale).

In a relationship with knitters

“My romance with textiles started at home, from a young age my mother taught us to look at the composition of the fabric on the label and to prefer natural materials. During my bachelor’s degree in Shankar, I fell deeply in love with computerized knitting. Love at first sight from about the moment I saw the industrial machines. There is something amazing about designing a garment or product from the thread level – not only its cut or shape, but also the very structure and visibility of the fabric from which it is made.’

The chief scientist also fell in love

“During my final project at Shanker, I developed a knitted fabric that can stick to itself repeatedly and mechanically, just thanks to its structure and materiality. A bit like fabric that is delicate scotch. After graduation and while studying for a master’s degree, I continued to develop the project and designated it for the development of improved adaptive clothing, one that would restore independence to the wearer. I also won a grant from the Office of the Chief Scientist to continue developing it.’

Editing, boundaries and creativity

“I chose to focus on knitwear due to the understanding that this is my specialty, it is what sets me apart and here I can give my full expression as a textile designer. I strongly believe in the power of boundaries within the creative framework. Once I have limited myself within the limits of knitting technology, it motivates me to explore how far I can go within them.’

Fair terms of employment and zero waste

“After many years of searching, I found the factories with which I work today, these are small, family-owned factories that produce at a very high level of quality and in the fully fashion method in which I work. The process starts right from a cone of thread: every loop and detail is planned in advance and placed exactly where it needs to be. Every The cut parts are designed in a unique software and then knitted one by one, row by row. This is a method that allows knitting without depreciation (zero waste), and the result is very high quality and aesthetic. The factories where I produce are located in Europe (unfortunately, they no longer produce with this method in Israel) and I visit them regularly. I chose them because of their professionalism and, of course, because of their fair employment conditions.”

Namedropping: The factory that produces frett’s knitwear also produces for international fashion houses such as Jacquemus.

Knits all year round

“Knitting technology is amazing to me. The possibilities are endless: by choosing the threads and the type of material, the colors, and also the knitting structure, I can create literally any raw material I want: firm or soft, thick or thin, transparent or opaque, with a texture or a pattern. The formal knitting in the Poly Fashion method really allows me to design every millimeter of the garment in a pre-planned and positioned way. It is a long but exciting process.

Our knitwear is divided according to raw materials that are more summer (Egyptian cotton, linen) and more winter (cashmere, merino wool) and of course by categories: sweaters, shirts, pants, jackets. You can start by thinking practically about which item will be of most use to you at the moment, but in the end the heart has to decide.’

Something else: As part of the ambition to be a responsible brand, frett does not produce too large quantities. For string it is important that each new item fits easily with previous items and as long as a model is in stock it continues from season to season. There are no expired models.

Private shopping, or: items to pay attention to

01 Replace a Mako cotton t-shirt (softer and stronger than other cottons) with knitting that follows the lines of the body. It has a closed neckline that I really like and that looks great under a jacket

02 Oversized merino wool sweater. Thin wool, extremely soft and insulated: warms us when we are cold and evaporates moisture when we are hot. It also has antibacterial properties so you don’t need to wash it after every wear. For those who do not share my love for wheat tones, it is also available in perfect gray, navy blue and as of this moment there is also one left in the official color of the season: red.

03 Merino wool cardigan in chocolate color. It is thin, not heavy and has an almost jackety vibe. It is also available in gray and black.

04 Egyptian cotton knit that functions like a comforting and warming button-up shirt.

05 Thin cashmere knit and Mako cotton, braided (it goes up to size xl. Personally, I felt that the large was enough for me).

06 Merino wool and cotton jacket/coat/cardigan. Only one of this beautiful blue is left, but I couldn’t resist the photo. It is also available in a camel shade which is even more successful in my eyes

Slow-made means that we play by our own rules, pursuing the ideals we believe in

(from the about website)

