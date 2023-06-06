Sweden celebrates 500 years as an independent nation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Swedish royal family participated in ceremonies Tuesday marking the 500th anniversary of the Scandinavian country’s founding as an independent nation.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia went to the town of Strangnas, 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Stockholm, where Gustav Vasa was elected King of Sweden in 1523.

His election meant the end of the so-called Kalmar Union with Norway and Denmark, which began in the 14th century. Sweden then went from elective to hereditary monarchy, with the passing of the crown from father to son.

On Tuesday morning, the royal couple and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrived at the Gothic-style cathedral, built between 1291 and 1340, in the heart of Strangnas, a town of 13,000.

In Stockholm, Princess Victoria, heir to the throne, and her husband Prince Daniel opened the palace gates to give free entry to the venue and its museums as is customary on June 6.

In 1980 the order of succession changed, and Victoria, the eldest of the three children of King Carlos XVI Gustaf, became the heiress.

The day will end when the king takes a horse-drawn carriage from the royal palace to Skansen, an open-air museum with houses from all over the country, to deliver a speech.

Carlos Gustavo ascended to the throne on September 15, 1973 and is the longest-reigning monarch in the country’s history.

Later this year, the 77-year-old king will celebrate 50 years on the throne.

The royal family is popular and the monarchy widely supported despite the egalitarianism that characterizes Swedish society.