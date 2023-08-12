Sweet tapioca dadinho – naminhapanela.com

I’m sure you’ll love this sweet tapioca dadinho in the first bite. That’s because it’s so delicious, it’s going to be hard to resist eating more and more.

And, without a doubt, it tastes even better with a good dulce de leche.

Come check out all the tips to make this deliciousness.

tapioca dadinho

Originally tapioca dadinho is a savory recipe. Invented by chef Rodrigo Oliveira from the Mocotó restaurant.

The original recipe is made with cheese and is usually served with sweet and sour jams or even molasses. We even teach her here.

But in this version, we decided to make a version where the base is sweeter and the result was a different dessert, delicious and with a taste of wanting more.

Which tapioca to use to make dadinho?

First of all, know that tapioca that you buy ready to make in a frying pan is not an option for this recipe.

To make your dadinho, you must guarantee the granulated versions of the ingredient. Around here, we’ve already tested both the thinner version, as well as the thicker one and both worked super well.

The most important thing is that all grains are well hydrated, as this makes the texture of your dadinho more uniform.

Dulce de leche to accompany

As in the savory version, accompanying the dadinho with molasses is always a great choice. But around here we love dulce de leche and so we choose to use it as a side dish.

However, it’s important that you make your candy more liquid. To do this, just a few seconds in the microwave and your candy will have the perfect texture.

To complete with an extra touch of flavor, a sprinkle of cinnamon on the dulce de leche will make the combination even more perfect.

How to prepare my dadidinho?

Probably the most common way is deep-frying. Undoubtedly, it is the way that guarantees the most accurate shape, especially in the sweet version.

However, if you don’t mind your dadinho being less certain, definitely using the air fryer or the oven, they can be a great way to escape frying.

Here, we opted for the air fryer and, as you can see, we guarantee tapioca dadinhos that are very golden, but slightly shapeless. But still, it was delicious.

Learn how to make the best sweet tapioca dadinho you’ve ever tasted!

Prep Time:

15 minutes

Cook Time:

6 minutes

Additional Time:

3 hours

Total Time:

3 hours 21 minutes

Delicious and easy to make, this sweet version of tapioca dadinho is such a delicious surprise.

Ingredients

2 cups of whole milk; 1 cup of coconut milk; 1/2 cup of sugar; 1/4 cup of grated coconut; 1/2 cup of granulated tapioca.

Instructions

In a pan, add the 2 types of milk with the sugar and the tapioca; Bring to a low boil and stir constantly, let it thicken well; Finish by adding the grated coconut and transfer your dough to a tray spreading it well until uniform; until it is firm. Then, cut it into cubes; Finally, we bake it for 6 minutes in the air fryer at maximum temperature. But you can fry or bake in the oven too, it will be ready when it is golden.

More insanely delicious candy recipes

If you love the combination of coconut and dulce de leche, I’m sure you’ll love this PERFECT coconut candy; love the classic pudding, this recipe is for you!

Don’t miss this recipe! Save to your Pinterest

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

