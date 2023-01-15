Swiss artist Pamela Rosenkranz was recently commissioned by New York’s High Line Park to create a 25-foot-tall tree on the flyover at the junction of 10th Avenue and West 30th Street, which is the open art space The Plinth opened by the High Line Park in 2019. Big pink tree – “Old Tree”.

Pamela Rosenkranz’s work focuses on describing the environment in which this generation lives and drives thinking on the Internet, often able to transform complex issues into symbolic scenes suitable for viewing, this time inspired by the spider sculpture of artist Louise Bourgeois symbolizing “mother” , the landscaping art vividly restores the prototype of the “Tree of Life” myth, and becomes a connector between heaven and earth. With pink and red colors reminiscent of human organs, blood vessels, and tissues, and a tree-like branch structure, it invites the audience to think about human beings An inseparable connection with nature.

Pamela Rosenkranz’s “Old Tree” will be exhibited at the above place for one and a half years, interested readers may wish to take the time to experience it.