Morgan Stanley has presented the sixth edition of its annual report for 2022 on the Swiss watch market and the performance of the 50 top brands in the sector. The estimates of the study, carried out in collaboration with LuxeConsult, actually confirm the trends of recent years in which big brands, especially those not belonging to large groups, continue to gain market share.

And the constant growth of watches which in wholesale exceed three thousand Swiss francs, which reached an all-time high in 2022: in total exports, they account for 76% in value (it was 73.3% in 2021 and 34% in 2000) , while in volume only for 12.7%.

Swatch re dell’entry price

The entry price models are a different matter, strongly conditioned by the competition from smartwatches (a category that recorded 90.5 million pieces sold in 2022). In the two price ranges between 200 and 500 francs and below 200 Swiss francs, the former decreased by 16.7% and the latter by 44.9%. However, the report underlined that the brand that had the fastest growth in 2022 falls into one of these two categories. Swatch, in fact, thanks to the launch of the Moonswatch model (it is estimated that over one million have been sold), has seen its sales jump by +90% on 2021. In general, according to the study’s calculations, exported Swiss watches (in all price ranges) were 15.8 million, while the total value of sales was approximately 48 billion Swiss francs.

Rolex leads the market share with almost 30%

The names present in the top ten in the market share remain practically the same as in 2021. Leading again is Rolex with 29.2%, followed by Omega with 7.7%, Cartier with 7%, Patek Philippe with 5.1%, Audemars Piguet with 4.7%, Longines with 3.9%, Richard Mille with 2.7%, Iwc and Breitling with 2.6%, Tissot with 2.4% . Then Hublot, Tag Heuer and Vacheron Constantin with 2.2%, Jaeger-LeCoultre with 1.9%, Panerai with 1.7% and Breguet with 0.8%. The set of all the remaining ones is worth 21.2%.

With regard to brand turnover, the report estimates that there are seven maisons in the billionaires’ club: Rolex (9.3 billion Swiss francs for 1.2 million pieces sold), Cartier (2.750 billion for 620,000 pieces), Omega ( 2.470 billion for 560 thousand pieces), Audemars (2.010 billion for 50 thousand pieces), Patek Philippe (1.8 billion for 68 thousand pieces), Richard Mille (1.3 billion for 5,300 pieces) and Longines (1.2 billion for 1.7 million pieces). The top ten positions are completed by Iwc with 908 million Swiss francs for 150,000 pieces, Breitling with 860 million for 230,000 pieces (this brand has gained positions year after year, rising from 19th in 2017 to 9th in 2022) and Vacheron Constantin with 825 million for 32,000 pieces. If one looks at the performance of the groups, Rolex (therefore together with Tudor) is worth 30.9%; Swatch Group (Omega, Tissot, Longines, Blancpain, Breguet, Swatch, Hamilton, Mido, among others) 19.8%; Richemont (Cartier, Iwc, Panerai, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Van Cleef & Arpels, Montblanc, among others) 19.5% and LVMH (Bulgari, Hublot, Tag Heuer and Zenith) 6.3%.