Switch two-player interactive puzzle game “Aliisha” Gemini Abandoned Realm officially released on 11/24

Xingyu Interactive Entertainment Technology announced today (4th) that the new somatosensory adventure “Aliisha”, a new somatosensory adventure in cooperation with Taiwan’s independent development team – Joy Brick and Underscore, will be officially launched on the global Nintendo Switch platform on November 24, 2022 On sale, the official world view and multiple art manuscripts are simultaneously released, leading players to take a glimpse of the fantastic and beautiful scenes in the “Aliisha” Gemini Abandoned Realm.

Aliisha: The Abandoned Realm of the Twin Gods: A glimpse into the fantasy legend that spans thousands of years

Players can freely choose to play in single-player mode in “Aliisha”, The Abandoned Realm of the Twin Gods. Tongle, in the dual-host mode, one player will play Aisha to explore in TV mode, and the other player will play Lisha in handheld mode to operate the robot panel to assist Aisha in exploration. The puzzles in “Aliisha” The Abandoned Realm of the Gemini Gods will test the tacit understanding and wisdom between the two, and through the different operation methods of Joy-Con, players can be more involved in the plot and events.

(Picture: Photo of two-person real machine game)

The development team said that “Aliisha” The Abandoned Realm of the Twin Gods has been polished for four years, and spent countless efforts to build a complete world view for players, compose a new myth and legend, integrate the tribal culture of a hundred years ago, and deify creatures. Presented in various totems. Players will explore the lost twin temples, understand the hidden metaphors in various totems, sacrificial dances, and music, and dig out the truth of tribal legends that have been hidden for hundreds of years. With the in-depth exploration of the ruins of the temple, the magnificent and fantastic scenes will be displayed one by one in front of the players. The development team also released a number of art setting collections and original paintings of the prequel novels in one breath, leading players to deeply experience the twin gods of “Aliisha”. The beautiful world of Abandoned Realm.

(Illustration: The original painting of the art setting collection)

The new Switch exploration and puzzle work “Aliisha” The Abandoned Realm of the Twin Gods is planned to be launched on November 24, 2022. Players who like to explore and solve puzzles must not miss this innovative work that challenges somatosensory puzzle solving! It will continue to be released in the future For more exciting news about the Abandoned Realm of the Twin Gods of Aliisha, remember to lock in the official fan group. The editor of the fan group will lead players on this fantastic adventure together.