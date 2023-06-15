Switzerland vows to clamp down on criminal networks amid rising violence

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Some 30,000 people in Sweden belong to criminal networks, the justice minister said Thursday, a number he called “shocking,” and vowed to introduce bills to combat organized crime.

“Deadly gun violence has increased dramatically, and Sweden is in an extraordinarily dire situation,” said Gunnar Strommer. An official investigation scheduled to begin in the coming months will seek ways to convict more criminals. The investigation should end in September 2024, he added.

Criminal gangs have become a growing problem in Sweden, population 10 million, where drive-by shootings, as well as bomb and grenade attacks, have increased. The main sources of violence are the three largest cities, Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmo.

The center-right government has promised tougher laws to combat gang crime.

There have been 144 shootings with 18 deaths this year through the end of May, according to police. The shootings also left 41 injured, including innocent bystanders.

In 2022, Sweden had 62 people shot dead, a record. There were 391 shootings with 107 wounded. The previous year, there had been 344 shootings with 45 deaths and 115 injuries.

A 2021 report by the national council for crime prevention said the number of shootings in Sweden had exceeded those in Italy and eastern European countries, mainly due to the violent activities of organized crime.

On Saturday, a shooting in a suburb of Stockholm left two dead and two wounded, in what appeared to be a clash between two gangs. Two men in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

“This is one of our most pressing social issues,” Strommer said.