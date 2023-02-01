“Sword Art Online Alien Bonds Gathering” releases the latest game information!Simultaneous release of the promotional video of the theme song

[February 01, 2023]Bandai Namco Entertainment released today the latest game information of the PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/STEAM® version of “Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering”. The latest promotional video featuring the theme song “VITA” sung by ReoNa has also been released simultaneously.

“Sword Art Online Alien Kizuna Gathering” plot promotional video:

Announcing the voice actors of the original characters

Dorothy and Sari, who have never appeared in the original novel or animation, please look forward to the development of this life story after meeting them.

“Dorothy” (CV: Rina Sato)

The original character of this work.

A dark knight girl from the “Dark Territory” with a mission.

Fights with a weapon that is almost as long as your height – a scythe.

“Sarui” (CV: Kuwahara Yuki)

The original character of this work.

A girl who came to the human world with Dorothy.

The reason why she came to the enemy line at such a young age was…

Originally a novel by Mr. Reki Kawahara, the animation “Sword Art Online” depicts the activities of the protagonist Kirito in the next-generation online game “Sword Art Online”.

This work will depict a world line that is completely different from the original work and animation. Through the original “War of Underworld” chapter of the game, it will present players with the largest-scale characters and plot content in the history of the series.

If “Kirito” is there. If “Eugeo” is here.

The world “Underworld” created to give birth to the strongest AI “ALICE” is about to face its final moment.

“Final Load Experiment” – the beginning of the end.

The door separating “Human World” and “Dark Territory” is about to open, and the war is about to begin.

At this moment, a dark knight with a young girl appeared from the other side of the door and came to Kirito and the others.

“How is ‘the end of the world‘ different from ‘death itself’?”

Will she bring the disaster of “end” for an absolutely unchangeable tragic fate——