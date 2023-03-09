“Sword Art Online Alien Kizuna Gathering” will be released on October 5, 2023!Synchronous public bonus information

[March 09, 2023]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/STEAM® version of “Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering” will be released on October 5, 2023. sale. Simultaneously publish the special code information.

Public bonus information

■Physical limited edition

【content】

．Limited edition special box

． Game software (limited edition special cover)

．Special CD storage box

． soundtrack cd

． Radio drama CD

． Special Booklet (Denshaki NerveGear Vol.07)

．main visual acrylic sheet

※The picture is a schematic diagram, please refer to the actual product.

※Contents and styles may be partially changed without notice.

※Quantity is limited, please contact the store where you purchased it for details.

■The first batch of bonuses for the physical version / pre-order bonuses for the digital version

The appearance of the weapon type “One-Handed Straight Sword” can be changed in the game.

【content】

．Weapon Appearance: Interpreter

．Weapon Appearance: Dark Chaser

．Weapon Appearance: Remnant

．Weapon Appearance: Rainbow Sword Ace Ertana

．Weapon Appearance: Extraordinary Brilliance

※The picture is a schematic diagram, please refer to the actual product.

※Contents and styles may be partially changed without notice.

※For products that contain the first batch of special codes, the first batch of special code stickers will be affixed on the surface of the outer film packaging.

※Quantity is limited, please contact the store where you purchased it for details.

※Some stores may not sell this product, please contact each store for details.

※The content of the first batch of bonuses for the physical version / pre-order bonuses for the digital version will be presented as in-game props.

※Before using the download code, please confirm the network connection environment and have a Sony Entertainment Network account.

※The bonus code can only be used once, and please pay attention to the expiration date (until 23:59 on October 4, 2024).

※The digital version pre-order bonus will only be sent to players who have completed the download before 23:59 on October 4, 2024.

※The bonus content may be released separately in the future.

※Please check the official website for details.

The promotional video for the theme song of “VITA” sung by ReoNa has been released

In the latest promotional video, through the theme song “VITA” sung by ReoNa, the trajectory of the 10th anniversary of animation and game works, as well as some first-time public content, players will be able to experience this work as the culmination of the game series. Links with animation and game works.