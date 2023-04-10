[April 10, 2023]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that in order to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the “Sword Art Online” game series, it has officially launched a related project “”Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project” and released “Sword Art Online” simultaneously The culmination of the game series, the latest promotional video for the PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/STEAM® version of “Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering”, which is expected to be released on October 5.

“Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering” plot promotional video – Part 2:

(Bilibili) https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Em4y1z79m/

“Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project promotional video is now available

The commemorative video of the 10th anniversary of the “Sword Art Online” game series has been released a few days ago, and players will be able to fully experience the links between “Sword Art Online” game works.

■Video link (Japanese only): https://youtu.be/FvqdeCfDTyY

SAO Game Strategy Conference 2023 will be held soon -CONNECTING-

“SAO Game Strategy Conference 2023 -CONNECTING-” will be held in the summer of 2023.

Details such as the event date will be released on the official website in the future, please continue to pay attention to get more news.

The latest promotional video of “Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering” is now available

In the latest promotional video, Lisbeth and Silica will appear as the game’s original “Super Account”.

How will they affect the story by appearing in a posture different from the original novel and animation?

“”Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project -The Igniting-” live video is now available

The official YouTube channel of the “Sword Art Online” game recently (March 30) conducted a live broadcast of “”Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project -The Igniting-“.

Not only the luxurious guest lineup, but also the game information of “Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering” and “Sword Art Online FireWar”, as well as the review section of the 10th anniversary of the “Sword Art Online” game series and the special dubbing section and other rich content.

Players will be able to watch the first live video of the 10th anniversary of the game series online again.

■Video link (Japanese only): https://www.youtube.com/live/Lq_x5TjPym8?feature=share

“Sword Art Online Alien Kizuna Gathering” game introduction

Originally a novel by Mr. Reki Kawahara, the animation “Sword Art Online” depicts the activities of the protagonist Kirito in the next-generation online game “Sword Art Online”.

This work will depict a world line that is completely different from the original work and animation. Through the original “War of Underworld” chapter of the game, it will present players with the largest-scale characters and plot content in the history of the series.

If “Kirito” is there. If “Eugeo” is here.

The world “Underworld” created to give birth to the strongest AI “ALICE” is about to face its final moment.

“Final Load Experiment” – the beginning of the end.

The door separating “Human World” and “Dark Territory” is about to open, and the war is about to begin.

At this moment, a dark knight with a young girl appeared from the other side of the door and came to Kirito and the others.

“How is ‘the end of the world‘ different from ‘death itself’?”

Will she bring the disaster of “end” to an absolutely unchangeable tragic fate——