Home Entertainment “Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project started!The latest promotional video is released- DoNews game
Entertainment

“Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project started!The latest promotional video is released- DoNews game

by admin
“Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project started!The latest promotional video is released- DoNews game

Qin Zeyu2023-04-10 10:48:49

[April 10, 2023]Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that in order to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the “Sword Art Online” game series, it has officially launched a related project “”Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project” and released “Sword Art Online” simultaneously The culmination of the game series, the latest promotional video for the PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/STEAM® version of “Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering”, which is expected to be released on October 5.

“Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering” plot promotional video – Part 2:

(Bilibili) https://www.bilibili.com/video/BV1Em4y1z79m/

“Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project promotional video is now available

picture.png

The commemorative video of the 10th anniversary of the “Sword Art Online” game series has been released a few days ago, and players will be able to fully experience the links between “Sword Art Online” game works.

■Video link (Japanese only): https://youtu.be/FvqdeCfDTyY

SAO Game Strategy Conference 2023 will be held soon -CONNECTING-

“SAO Game Strategy Conference 2023 -CONNECTING-” will be held in the summer of 2023.

Details such as the event date will be released on the official website in the future, please continue to pay attention to get more news.

The latest promotional video of “Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering” is now available

picture.png

In the latest promotional video, Lisbeth and Silica will appear as the game’s original “Super Account”.

How will they affect the story by appearing in a posture different from the original novel and animation?

“”Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project -The Igniting-” live video is now available

See also  Single Review: Vague - "Hole"

picture.png

The official YouTube channel of the “Sword Art Online” game recently (March 30) conducted a live broadcast of “”Sword Art Online” Game 10th Anniversary Project -The Igniting-“.

Not only the luxurious guest lineup, but also the game information of “Sword Art Online: Alien Kizuna Gathering” and “Sword Art Online FireWar”, as well as the review section of the 10th anniversary of the “Sword Art Online” game series and the special dubbing section and other rich content.

Players will be able to watch the first live video of the 10th anniversary of the game series online again.

■Video link (Japanese only): https://www.youtube.com/live/Lq_x5TjPym8?feature=share

“Sword Art Online Alien Kizuna Gathering” game introduction

picture.png

Originally a novel by Mr. Reki Kawahara, the animation “Sword Art Online” depicts the activities of the protagonist Kirito in the next-generation online game “Sword Art Online”.

This work will depict a world line that is completely different from the original work and animation. Through the original “War of Underworld” chapter of the game, it will present players with the largest-scale characters and plot content in the history of the series.

If “Kirito” is there. If “Eugeo” is here.

The world “Underworld” created to give birth to the strongest AI “ALICE” is about to face its final moment.

“Final Load Experiment” – the beginning of the end.

The door separating “Human World” and “Dark Territory” is about to open, and the war is about to begin.

At this moment, a dark knight with a young girl appeared from the other side of the door and came to Kirito and the others.

See also  Why is "Shangqi" so popular in the global box office that it was so coldly received in China? | Hollywood | Shangqi and the Legend of the Ten Rings | Superhero Movies | Liu Simu | Shangqi | American Disney Company | Marvel Pictures | Tony Leung | Michelle Yeoh | Canada 150th Anniversary

“How is ‘the end of the world‘ different from ‘death itself’?”

Will she bring the disaster of “end” to an absolutely unchangeable tragic fate——

You may also like

Eleni Drake Releases ‘Rookie’ | Niche Music

Multichannel Digital Campaign – Efforts to Support the...

The countdown to the grand opening of Oriental...

Participate in an event that is conscious of...

Ren Nagase will star in “LAST MAN-The All-Blind...

Eternal crisis: why are 4 out of 10...

37 Popular Science and Science Fiction Films from...

Despite the fact that more than 50% of...

Li Longji admitted that he had given most...

how much is expected to be liquidated from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy