The much-anticipated career balance is here! Swordsman, Lux, and Feather have been adjusted! There is also a warm debut of the secret vault guard in the second season. You can get props after clearing the customs and you can exchange for a new white camel! Free delivery of new favorite autumn maple tiger and cute crocodile for all servers! At the same time, the super cool new server will be launched. The amount of the king’s kit will not be increased. There is also a 25 times super rebate, the first appearance of Diming Gold, and the equipment of Diming is easy to get!

[剑客力士飞羽加强]

The balance of strength between occupations has always been the core part of rice, especially the three major occupations of swordsman, wrestler, and flying feathers, there is still a lot of room for optimization. In this new version, we listened to players’ suggestions and formulated a series of adjustment plans for Swordsman, Lux, and Feiyu. The adjusted skills are more reasonable and the upper limit of operation is higher!

■Swordsman:

“Purple Electric Cloud Piercing” and “Flowing Clouds” skill damage increased

■Rikishi:

“Pangu Kaitian” skill has been greatly adjusted

■Flying feathers:

“Blinding Arrows” skill has been greatly adjusted, and its damage has been increased

[秘库守卫第二季登场 白骆驼等你来换]

At the beginning of the year, the “Secret Vault Treasure Hunting” expansion pack was launched, bringing a new gameplay “Secret Vault Guard”. Once the mode was launched, with the exciting BOSS siege gameplay, it ignited the bloody soul in the hearts of every rice player. And the exclusive mount of “Vault Guard”: Velociraptor is also very popular among rice fans.

Now, the second season of “Vault Guard” has officially started!

In the second season of “Secret Vault Guard”, players will have to face the monster bosses coming from all directions, and they have to resist the attack of the monster boss within 1 hour to guard the guild vault.

During the event, players will not only have the opportunity to get random drops of rich red envelopes, rich red envelopes, king spirit jade and other rare rewards. After clearing the level, you can get “Secret Arrows”, collect the specified number of “Secret Arrows”, and you can also use them to exchange for a new mount: White Camel!

[爽服来袭！176亿经验轻松到手]

Compared with the past, two new benefits have been added to the new server king kit, and you can get an additional 50 Chenxing Dan when you reach the specified target! With 1.6 times the novice pack experience bonus, 8 billion experience can start directly! When players reach the 3rd level of training, they can also receive extra-quality pet packs, unique mount packs, and soul-essence keys!

These precious items used to take a lot of effort to open the server, but now you only need to buy the King’s Kit and send them directly to the rice! Of course, in addition to the above added extra rewards, other benefits of the King’s Kit have also been upgraded! The specific news will wait and see and report again~

In addition, this time the super rebate package has also undergone a major innovation, not the previous 18 times the rebate, but 25 times! And on the basis of the original benefits, two more heavy benefits have been added! Including 60 Chenxing Dan, you can get 9.6 billion experience with the novice pack bonus, with the 8 billion sent by the king’s kit, a total of 17.6 billion experience, not far from the full level, completely eliminating the trouble of leveling!

And when the player’s combat power reaches the goal, they can also get 45 Underworld Essence Gold! Divine Gold can upgrade the king’s head, clothing, and shoes, and retain the crafting attributes of the king’s equipment.

Bounce quietly revealed that during the National Day Transformation Pill event, the Earth and Underworld Essence Gold will be released one after another! In this way, rounding can make up a set of earth and hell!

I would like to emphasize lastly that the King’s Kit and the Super Rebate Package are both increased volume and no price increase! No price increase! No price increase!

In addition to the above gift packs, there are also silver taels for VIP consumption, up to 240,000 silver taels! More exciting waiting for the bounce to come later~

Are you excited? Are you happy? Action is worse than heartbeat, we are waiting for you in the new server!

The above is only a small part of the whole wonderful content of “One Sword Moves the Jianghu”, and we will bring you more information about the new version in the future!

[关于《刀剑online》]

Chinese original, the first martial arts competitive online game "Sword Online", based on the "Swords and Swords" series of games as the background world view, relying on the magnificent Chinese mythology and historical background, it reproduces the ancient culture of the ancient East for five thousand years, bringing you Enter a fantastic magical world.

The founder of the domestic competitive fighting online game “Sword Online”

