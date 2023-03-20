The model ballots that will be used in the Río Negro elections scheduled for next April 16 They were presented this Monday morning during the challenge hearing called by the Electoral Court.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The meeting takes place in the building occupied by the Judicial Training School chaired by Judge Carlos Da Silva, together with the electoral secretary, Verónica Belloso; and the chief prosecutor of the First Circumscription, Hernán Trejo and the representatives of the different political parties.

From Cambia Río Negro it was requested the challenge of the so-called «mirror lists»something that was rejected as extemporaneous by the representatives of Juntos Somos Río Negro, while other proposals were the similarity of colors on the Unity for Victory and Vamos con Todos ballots, as well as the use of the color blue by Nos Une Río Negro and the image of the sun on the Unity for Victory ballot, since it is considered a historical symbol of the Frente de Todos that is part of the alliance promoted since the provincial officialism.

In addition to the questioning of the ballots, the attorneys did not miss the opportunity to use some political Chicanas. Magdalena Odarda, from Vamos con Todos, called for the challenge of the Juntos Somos Río Negro ballot, Aurelio Vázquez, from MAS, proposed leaving the “microclimate of Viedma” and when it was his turn to speak, he said that “we are not going to make any challenges” and then he was interrupted by the judge who clarified that the hearing was for that.

All the proposals presented must be resolved by Judge Da Silva after an extensive hearing, several of them are made for the first time due to the changes that the party adhesions allowed with the use of their respective colors.

So, The almost 590,000 qualified voters in Río Negro will have a variety of eleven ballots in the dark rooms, with nine candidates for governor, some with two and even three colors in their composition.

The proxies of all the parties that will intervene in the April 16 elections participated. Photo: Marcelo Ochoa



A tricolor ballot with three party references

“I never thought I would see this” said Verónica Belloso, secretary of the Electoral Court of the province during the presentation, referring to the variety of colors.

While the different models of ballots could be seen on a screen the colorful image corresponded to the option that the voters of Lamarque will have.

In the formula for governor and vice appear Alberto Weretilneck and Pedro Pesatti with the characteristic green of Juntos Somos Río Negro and recognized as list 431, then the section of candidates for legislators by population representation (“the sheet”) corresponds to list 3 with the historic radical red, headed by Lorena Matzen; the same as the aspirants to the legislature for the Valle Medio circuit.

Lastly, it’s the blue section No. 431 with Sergio Hernández as a candidate for first councillor, in addition to the candidates for the Court of Accounts in the town of Valle Medio.



