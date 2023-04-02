Four years after his self-titled debut (which ultimately also included the hit Where’s My Love came in) Brian Fennel has (too) much material for the officially second one SIMPLE-Album The Day My Father Died collected.

How well the (former?) Barcelona-Member the compact EP form, which Fennel has used quite extensively in recent years, is now based on The Day My Father Died underlined once again: with 57 minutes and 15 songs the album is simply far too detailed – in the end it has no captivating arc of suspense and loses itself again and again in a pleasing arbitrariness, the catchiness of which can be equated with little lasting fleetingness, especially when some passages (such as about the beautiful gem Tragic Magic or the one meant to be hymn-like but benevolently unimportant Marion) splashing about inconsequentially in the background without really doing anything wrong.

The only thing that really goes wrong is the annoying title song, which, in the scissors between form and content, like an obtrusively cheering optimism for the supporting act of its stadium “oooooo” mood banality Coldplay seems.

But that’s how the androgynous succeeds Sohn memorably produced entry with Howlingthe heaving-shuffling choral entry of Lucius there is an increasingly powerful space until it sounds like gospel and soul. Nevertheless is The Day My Father Died always best when SIMPLE relies on relaxed, gentle and airy-melancholic indie folk/pop songs at the balladesque end of the spectrum, like in a fine catchy tune Believer, Feel Your Pain, Better Part of Me (with Sarah Watkins) or You and I (Charlotte Lawrence joins in the nice banter) and Caving In sets, too Baby Don’t Lie (as if to blaspheme Guillemots with Good Dancers-proximity and an almost dormant coziness where others would inject urgency into the train) or Corduroy (more or less another earlier Bon Iver no hook or melody worth mentioning, especially as the number is even more underwhelming as a closer and, like many other tracks, simply fades out uneventfully).

In Laughing at the Storm the polyphonic falsetto suddenly sounds like a tasteful format radio option for the Fleet Foxes and the one-dimensional Chariot jogs as if Pecknold were out of a hybrid that was too helplessly trying to accelerate Snow Patrol and The War on Drugs offer, but actually delivers the second failure of the disk. Sweet Home imitated successfully Simon & Garfunkel-Campfire in which Beirut-Arrangements flash up, which unfortunately disappeared just as quickly as they appeared. And in the mild Lost Myself (Marke: Manchester Orchestra meets Elbow – without a really brilliant idea in the calmly running along Fences– comfort zone) Guy Garvey steals the show without further ado.

Especially when consumed in the sheer endless mass of the record, these facets are almost in danger of being lost, especially since Fennel doesn’t want to succeed in emotionally doing anything to the listener – everything is sprinkled barrier-free. But this happens so well-versed that one The Day My Father Died mainly consumed passively because of its simply pleasant harmlessness simply appreciates it (and therefore rounds up without further ado at this point because it is between the points).

The Day My Father Died by SYML

