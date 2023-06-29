“Sympathy for the Devil” released poster Nicolas Cage in a puzzle | Sympathy for the Devil_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

“Sympathy for the Devil”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 30, according to foreign media reports, the psychological thriller “Sympathy for the Devil” starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman released a poster, an unpredictable game of life and death, on July 28 North American release and digital release.

Directed by Yuval Adler (Sniper, Spy) and written by Luke Paradis, the film follows a driver (Kinnaman) who is forced to drive for a mysterious male passenger (Cage) Finally, find themselves caught in a high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse on a thrilling journey where not all is as it seems.

In the past two years, Cage has continued to project. He played himself in the autobiographical film “The Unbearable Weight of Genius”, which tells the story of Cage desperately wanting to get a role in the new film directed by Quentin Tarantino. The relationship with the multi-year-old daughter is also estranged. From time to time, he talks to an imaginary version of himself in the 1990s, who is arrogant and self-willed, who will complain that he has made too many bad movies now, and he is no longer a big star.

This Cage owed a lot of debts, and in order to repay the money, he had to appear at the birthday party of a Mexican billionaire. This rich man was a Cage fan, and secretly wanted to show Cage a script he had created. However, when Cage began to establish contact with the rich man, the CIA informed Cage that the rich man was actually a big drug lord who had kidnapped the daughter of a Mexican presidential candidate and had been recruited by the US government to provide intelligence. At this time, something more dramatic happened: the drug lord brought Cage’s daughter and ex-wife, hoping that the three of them would have a good relationship. It means that the lives of all three of them are in great danger. At this time, Cage must assume the most important role in his life.

“The Unbearable Weight of a Genius” reflects Cage himself in reality, and also pays tribute to many of Cage’s movies, such as “Changing Face”, “Leaving Las Vegas”, “Speed ​​​​in 60 Seconds”, etc., as well as Cage’s old work “Adaptation Script” and the shadow of many actors acting in their own film projects.

Cage starred in Michael Sarnowski’s critically acclaimed “Pig,” Alex Wolff (“Hereditary”), Gretchen Corbett (“Wyvern”), Adam Arkin (“The West Wing”) and others participated. In the film, Cage plays a truffle hunter who lives alone in the wild. When his favorite pig is kidnapped while looking for food, he must face his past to save it.

Cage starred in the western “The Old Way,” which is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. Brett Donowho (“Acts of Violence”) directs from a screenplay by Carl Lucas (“The Wave”). Cage plays the former sharpshooter Colton Briggs, who now runs a grocery store and lives peacefully with his family. When a gang of gangsters brutally murder his wife, Briggs pulls out his pistol and teams up with an unlikely source — his 12-year-old daughter — in a quest for revenge. The murderer, named McAllister, was driven by his own demons and a dark past.

Another western adventure film starring Cage, “Butcher’s Ferry,” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival a few days ago. De Beckley, Rachel Keller, Paul Lacy starred.

Based on the classic novel of the same name written by John Williams, set in the United States in the 1870s, it tells the story of student William Andrew, who was influenced by Emerson and dropped out of Harvard University to go to the western United States in order to find the original connection between man and nature. He came to a deserted town called “Butcher’s Ferry” in Kansas. At that time, cowhide coats were popular among the upper class in the United States, making buffalo leather trading a business that could make people rich.

Andrew met the hunter Miller (Cage) in the town, and learned a legend about a large group of American buffalo hiding in the valley of the Rocky Mountains. He wanted to know more about the wilderness, so he joined the expedition to track down this group of American buffalo. It was a very arduous journey, but in the end they found the legendary fertile valley.

Once there, they slaughtered the buffalo with abandon, in such a way that they lost track of time. Winter soon settled over the valley, trapping them, and the anxiety, cold, and hunger of the long confinement and isolation nearly drove them mad. It wasn’t until spring that they returned to Butcher’s Ferry Town in a state of embarrassment, only to find that the place had changed just like them.

Cage will also star in the A24 comedy “Dream Scenario,” written and directed by Christopher Bogley (“Enough of Myself,” “Energy Awakened”), whose plot remains under wraps.

Ali Aster (“Midsummer Nightmare”, “Hereditary”) and others serve as producers, and it is also the fourth collaboration between his production company Square Peg and A24.

