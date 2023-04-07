Home Entertainment SYMPHONIC MOB – The largest spontaneous orchestra in Salzburg – mica
SYMPHONIC MOB – The largest spontaneous orchestra in Salzburg – mica

SYMPHONIC MOB – The largest spontaneous orchestra in Salzburg – mica

You play an instrument and would like to be on stage with real professionals? Have you always wanted to know what it’s like to play in an orchestra? Then click in and join in: At the first Symphonic Mob in Austria on June 10th in the Europark you have the opportunity to perform a “Best Of” of classical music with the musicians of the Mozarteumorchester Salzburg. People from 19 nations play together regularly in this orchestra – they all look forward to many new colleagues at their desks. fun factor? Guaranteed!

What is a symphonic mob?

At a Symphonic Mob interested amateurs and professionals meet who enjoy playing orchestral music together in public spaces – in our case, the first Austrian Symphonic Mob im Europark Salzburg take place.

Who can join?

Anyone who can read music and play an instrument and is interested in participating. Whether entire school classes, small ensembles, or individuals – we look forward to people of all ages.

How do I log on?

At www.symphonic-mob.de you can sign up and download the sheet music to practice at home. The pieces that have been selected come in different levels of difficulty, so that there is something for everyone. There you will also find the rehearsal dates for your instrument.

If you have any questions, you can also contact Monika Sigl-Radauer: [email protected] or +43 662 843571 (9.30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

