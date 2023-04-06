On April 25, ARTS for HEALTH AUSTRIA will hold a symposium in the Museumsquartier in Vienna entitled “ARTS and HEALTH – Austria in an international context”.

The book “Arts and Health – Austria in an international context” published earlier this year by ARTS for HEALTH AUSTRIA on behalf of BMKÖS, is the reason for a symposium on this topic. With a mix of practical examples, interesting keynotes and exciting discussions, international practice and the latest research on arts and culture in the context of health, well-being and social affairs will be presented and discussed. Invited are experts from Great Britain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Austria as well as from the World Health Organization and EU projects, which play a key role in shaping the global “Arts and Health” movement.

The program will follow shortly.

Registration possible until:

20.04.2023 12:00

